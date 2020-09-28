Xometry offers carbon credits to customers to offset emissions

Global manufacturing marketplace Xometry has launched a new initiative to help curb its environmental impact on the planet. The firm is giving its customers the opportunity to offset the carbon footprint of their orders by providing them with ‘carbon credits’.

Since February, Xometry has been offsetting the carbon footprint of its operations with help from carbon offset initiative specialist Dot Neutral, a firm that helps businesses get their environmental initiatives off the ground.

“It is important for Xometry and its customers to help in the battle against climate change,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry CEO. “Through our partnership with Dot Neutral, we have already offset enough carbon to charge 83.3 million smartphones. We are excited to grow this program by offering our customers transparency about the total carbon footprint of their orders and give them the opportunity to offset it.”

Offsetting carbon emissions

Carbon offsetting involves a company investing in a project that reduces the amount of Carbon Dioxide released into the environment each time, for example, a package is shipped.

Working with Dot Neutral, Xometry has offset 1.4 million pounds of carbon since the start of its Go Green initiative launched earlier this year, through sponsoring a wind farm in Texas. Now, the company plans to give its customers the estimated carbon footprint of each of their orders and provide them with ‘carbon credits’ as an incentive to offset the emissions of each of them.

Xometry is also planning to use some of the $75 million raised from a recent investment round to increase the funds it is channeling into environmental sustainability initiatives.

“We will continue to look for even more ways to improve our environment while transforming custom manufacturing,” Altschuler added.

Sustainability in additive manufacturing

Industries and businesses around the globe are increasingly realizing the importance of embedding sustainability into their operations, and the 3D printing sector is no exception.

Last year, 3D printer manufacturer EOS‘ CEO Marie Langer made clear her intention to see the company do more with the “positive environmental and social benefits” of 3D printing, while UK-based post-processing specialist Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) announced its four-pillar focus on reduced waste, better chemistries, less energy, and less labor in its 3D printing operations.

Similarly, industrial recycling initiatives from the likes of Optomec and the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), alongside sustainable, bio-based material alternatives to petrochemical-based plastics from the likes of bioplastics manufacturer NatureWorks, are further helping to encourage sustainability within the sector.

Most recently, additive manufacturing finishing systems specialist DyeMansion was chosen by the European Innovation Council (EIC) for its ‘Green Deal’ call to help fulfill Europe’s 2050 climate goals. The firm’s Powerfuse S vapor polishing system was awarded funding to expand its eco-friendly technology on a global scale.

Featured image shows an array of on-demand parts created by Xometry. Image via Xometry.