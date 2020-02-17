The 3D Printing Industry news bulletin

Kicking off the week, 3D Printing Industry is experimenting with a new format. Our new bulletin will get you up to speed with any additive manufacturing news you might have missed. Read on for a concise digest of new 3D printers, 3D printing events, and other updates you may have missed.

Additive manufacturing events coming up

This week 3D Printing Industry will be heading to Sweden to see the GE Additive Gothenburg facility. GE launched a bid to acquire metal additive manufacturing system maker Arcam back in 2016. We’ll be seeing first hand how the EBM center of excellence fits within GE Additive’s wider plans for advancing metal AM.

The 3D Cell Culture conference comes to Kensington, London this week. Opening on Wednesday the speaker program includes Alexander D. Graham, a bioprinting expert from the MRC Harwell Institute and Kenny Dalgarno, the Newcastle University lead investigator for the UK EPSRC Centre for Doctoral Training in Additive Manufacture and 3D Printing. Find out more about the 4th edition of the 3D Cell Culture Conference here.

Another event on the horizon is the RadTech 2020 UV+EB Technology Conference. Running from March 8-11, leaders in photopolymer chemistry will meet in Orlando, Florida to discuss topics include advances in UV LEDs and materials. Read more about RadTech 2020 UV+EB here.

New 3D printers from Stratasys and AON3D, materials from Markforged and CRP

3D Printing Industry returned to Munich to attend an event organized by technical services specialist TÜV SÜD. The second edition of the TÜV SÜD Additive Manufacturing Conference included topics such as the challenges to the industrialization of additive manufacturing.

New 3D printers launched last week included the Stratasys J826, a mid-range color 3D printer, and a new high-temperature FFF 3D printing system from AON3D. Click here for technical specifications and pricing on the AON-M2 2020 3D printer.

A relaunch of sorts, as Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) announces that a former Ultimaker President will lead efforts to expand the use of microArch 3D printers. “The next frontier of innovation isn’t big, it’s high precision, small parts,” said BMF CEO John Kawola.

3D printing materials from CRP and Markforged were both announced. CRP Technology brings Windform FR2 a flame retardant glass fiber reinforced 3D printing material for SLS systems. While Markforged Metal X 3D printers can now access copper.

Also last week, Mike Mooceri, founder and CEO of MakerOS took a look at how to better price 3D printing projects.

3D Printing Job news

Two big names in the 3D printing industry will be moving on. From mid-May Stratasys Chairman of the Board, Elan Jaglom will vacate the chair position and 3D Systems’ President and CEO, Vyomesh “VJ” Joshi has announced he will retire.

2020 3D Printing Industry Awards

Featured image shows 3D printed copper component. Photo via Markforged.