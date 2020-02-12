AON3D launches AON-M2 2020 3D printer – Technical specifications and pricing

Canadian 3D printer manufacturer AON3D has announced the launch of a new FFF 3D printer: the AON-M2 2020.

Capable of high-temperature 3D printing, the system is designed for use with high-performance thermoplastics, including PEEK, PEKK, ULTEM, polycarbonate and more. As such, the system can be leveraged by customers for demanding applications, explains AON3D. Users can 3D print parts capable of resisting harsh chemicals, standing up to extreme temperatures, and withstanding intense mechanical stress.

“We are seeing a growing demand for an additive manufacturing platform that can print the strongest thermoplastics, as well as an increasing recognition that reaching the maximum mechanical property potential for any part-material combination is a challenge best met with expert support,” stated Director of R&D, Andrew Walker.

“The AON-M2 2020 is the bedrock of a complete solution we offer customers for getting from CAD file to end-use parts, without sacrificing affordability.”

Making professional-quality 3D printing more accessible

AON3D was founded in 2015 by a team of materials engineers from McGill University in Montreal, Canada. The company was established with the goal of “unlocking high-performance thermoplastics for 3D printing.” As such, AON3D has committed to developing 3D printers with open material compatibility, in order to alleviate customers from a limited selection of proprietary materials.

Prior to the launch, 3D Printing Industry spoke to Randeep Singh and Kevin Han, the co-founders of AON3D. Discussing AON3D’s customers in university research labs and government institutions, Singh states that “They need a solution that can work with high performance materials (which are often new offerings developed in-house), but is also an open system so they can make modifications as required.”

In 2018, AON3D released its third-generation 3D printer, the AON-M2, a large format, high-temperature 3D printer made to produce engineering-grade end-use parts for automotive, aerospace and healthcare industries.

The AON-M2 2020

The new M2 2020 differs from the last system with a renewed focus on part accuracy, repeatability, and increased reliability. “From the all stainless-steel frame to minimize thermal expansion, to the chamber heater redesign that offers precise control of the thermal environment and heats up in less than 15 minutes, the AON-M2 2020 is an exciting step-up for AON3D,” said CEO, Kevin Han. “We are thrilled to continue offering customers the widest range of material options for their applications and materials expertise that goes well beyond the machine design.”

As with AON3D’s other 3D printer releases, the M2 2020 is based on an open materials platform. The company has developed optimized process parameters on the M2 2020 to support materials from well-known vendors, like SABIC, Kimya, DSM and more.

Further features of the system include a higher chamber temperature of 135°C (275°F), and bed and hot end temperatures of 200°C (392°F) and 470°C (878°F) respectively, enabling support of materials like PEEK, PEKK, ULTEM and more. This makes the 3D printer suitable for industries like aerospace, defense, R&D, and manufacturing, where manufacturing capabilities with such materials are in demand. Additionally, the M2 2020 features a 454 x 454 x 640 mm build chamber to enable the construction of larger parts.

Technical specifications and pricing

Below you can find the technical specifications for the AON-M2 2020 3D printer. Pricing starts at $49,999 USD. Potential customers are advised to visit the AON3D website, where they can receive a quote.

Specifications AON-M2 2020 Technology FFF Build volume 454 x 454 x 640 mm, 18 x 18 x 25 in Max Speed (travel) 500 mm/s Z Layer Height 0.05 mm to 0.5 mm Hot End max temperature 470°C+ Heated Bed max temperature 200°C+ Build Chamber max temperature 135°C+ Materials ABS, ASA, Nylon (PA66, PA6, PA12), PC,

PEEK, PEKK, PETG, PSU, PPSU, TPC, TPU, ULTEM™

Carbon fiber and glass-filled variants of the above

Various soluble and break-away support materials Slicer Simplify3D included Control Interface LCD touch screen, web browser interface Connectivity WiFi, ethernet Build Plate Precision aluminum base, hot-swappable

Multiple build surfaces available Tool Heads Dual, fully independent Nozzle Sizes (mm) Hardened Steel: 0.2, 0.25, 0.3, 0.4, 0.6, 0.8, 1.0, 1.2

Default: 0.6 Filament Size (mm) 1.75 Resolution XY: 25 µm Z: 1 µm

Featured image shows the AON-M2 2020 3D printer. Photo via AON3D.