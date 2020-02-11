New 3D printing jobs and career moves: Stratasys, 3D Systems, America Makes, Creat3d, Origin, Ricoh

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector. Also, read on for updates on important news from Stratasys, 3D Systems and America Makes.

If you are looking for a new position in the industry, we keep our 3D printing job board always updated with the latest positions. You can easily apply to any of the posted jobs after creating a free profile. If you are just about to enter the sector, we offer you a guide on how to get a job in the 3D printing industry.

The 3D Printing Industry jobs board is also free to use for employers to find 3D printing experts for their businesses. The jobs board can also be used to find applicants for additive manufacturing apprenticeship programs.

Ricoh is celebrating 30th anniversary of its Apprenticeship program

Additive manufacturing specialist Ricoh launched its apprenticeship program in 1990, focusing on providing real career and progression opportunities. Thirty-five of their previous trainees are still working in the business, including Mark Dickin, who began his apprenticeship in 1999. Dickin is now to become an Additive Manufacturing and Moulding Engineering Manager at the 3D printing department of Ricoh.

The latest member of the Ricoh 3D team is 22-year-old Junior Engineer Myles Jarman, who has just completed his Technical Apprenticeship. Ricoh’s Apprentice Academy offers Commercial, Engineering, Production Print and Tool Making apprenticeships and lately has started recruiting degree apprentices as well.

To advertise apprenticeships our 3D Printing Jobs Board is free.

Additive Manufacturing Sales Executive at CREAT3D Ltd

CREAT3D, a UK based 3D printing value-added reseller has opened a full-time Additive Manufacturing Sales Executive position. The compensation package is £100k+ OTE, including an uncapped commission scheme. CREAT3D provides in-depth product training and the position is to be developed further into management roles, depending on performance.

Besides selling the company’s products, the role involves attending events and exhibitions, hosting meetings and demonstrations, as well as webinars and online demos. The Additive Manufacturing Sales Executive will help to build campaigns and ensure systems, projects, and paperwork are up-to-date and well organized.

The successful candidate has relevant experience preferably in the Engineering, Aerospace or Automotive sectors, holds the full UK driving license, and knows Microsoft Office and CRM systems. Experience of the Additive Manufacturing or CNC Machining industries is advantageous.

Click here to apply for the Additive Manufacturing Sales Executive at CREAT3D Ltd position.

Content Marketing Manager at Origin

Origin, a California-based 3D printer provider is hiring a full-time Content Marketing Manager to join their growing team. The company is looking for a candidate with a strong skill of public speaking to represent Origin on stage at tradeshows, webinars, and internal events.

The Content Marketing Manager will work closely with the sales team, the key responsibilities include competitive research, developing and executing a content strategy, and also writing blogs, case studies, and other social media content.

Technical manufacturing background is advantageous, the successful candidate has a minimum of 3 years of B2B content marketing experience, with demonstrated success in crafting messaging and launching products.

Click here to apply for the Content Marketing Manager at Origin position.

Career moves and new hires in the 3D printing industry

Elsewhere, important news about moves in the additive manufacturing world. The Chairman of Stratasys Board of Directors is stepping down, as is the CEO of 3D Systems. America Makes however has just appointed two new members to strengthen its leadership.

Chairman of Stratasys Board resigns

Leading 3D printer OEM Stratasys announced the resignation of Elchanan Jaglom as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective May 17, 2020. The Board will convene on February 25, when members expected to name the Chairman’s successor.

Jaglom has worked for the company for over two decades. From 1998 he was Director, then Chairman of Objet Ltd until the company merged with Stratasys in 2012. Jaglom was appointed as Chairman of Stratasys in February 2015, since June 2018, he also served as interim CEO. Jaglom remains Chairman for the following three months, the company’s new CEO, Yoav Zeif will start on February 18.

“It has been a privilege to serve as the Chairman of Stratasys through over 20 years of industry leadership and I am proud of the success we have achieved as the global leader in 3D Printing,” said Jaglom. “I am excited and confident about the future for Stratasys. We are entering a new phase as we prepare to introduce innovation and deliver on a game-changing roadmap in the coming years. I will continue to passionately support the Company as a member of the Board and intend on working closely with our newly appointed CEO, Yoav Zeif, whose experience will advance Stratasys to new heights of success.”

3D Systems’ CEO retires

President and CEO Vyomesh “VJ” Joshi at 3D Systems has announced his retirement at the age of 65. Joshi joined the company in April 2016, and he will remain in his present role until the Board of Directors appoints a successor. VJ will transition to be a strategic advisor to the company.

Joshi said, “a lot of personal reflection and discussion with the Board have gone into my decision. The deciding factor was our full confidence that 3D Systems is ready for the next level. We are poised for growth and we have built a great team, a strong culture, and a powerful portfolio. I am honored to have led 3D Systems through such a pivotal stage and position the company for profitable growth in its next chapter.”

Two new leadership appointments at America Makes

America Makes, the Ohio-based national accelerator for additive manufacturing announced two new members joining the leadership team. The company recently made a $322 million worth Cooperative Agreement (CA) with the U.S. Department of Air Force‘s Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The new Operations Director will be Alexander Steeb, for the Communications & Public Affairs Director position, Andrew Resnick was appointed.

Previously, Steeb was the vice president of operations for Altronic, LLC, prior to that he served as the global head of controlling for HOERBIGER Business Area Engine Solutions.

John Wilczynski, America Makes Executive Director said, “Alexander brings a wealth of operations and finance experience to America Makes. He will be responsible for the execution of the new CA, managing all of the associated requirements, in addition to overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Institute. This will allow me and Brandon Ribic, our technology director, to focus on strategic activities to include technology investment, long-term sustainability, and membership.”

Andrew Resnick was managing director at the public affairs firm Five Corners Strategies in Washington, D.C before joining America Makes. Prior to that, Resnick was the director of public affairs of the national trade association of the U.S. corn wet-milling industry. John Wilczynski said, “Andrew’s extensive background in communications, government affairs, issues management, and stakeholder engagement will prove invaluable to America Makes and our membership community. He will be responsible for developing and deploying our long-term communications strategy under the new CA and coordinate our efforts for a national investment plan by working closely with our Roadmap Advisory Group.”

For the latest news about the 3D printing industry, subscribe to our newsletter. For extra content, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Visit 3D printing jobs for all the latest additive manufacturing roles, where you can also advertise open positions for free.

Featured image shows the 3D Printing Industry Job Board.