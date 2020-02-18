New 3D printing jobs at EnvisionTEC and RD4, new appointments at Ultimaker

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector.

Director positions at RD4 Printer

RD4, a UK-based 3D printer developer startup company is seeking three directors to expand its team and take their product to the market. The potential Finance, Marketing, and Engineering Directors may own 5% of the company.

The startup company offers £60k for the full-time director positions, once finance is secured. Before that, the roles would be part-time and unpaid, but flexible to work from home.

Field Service Technician at EnvisionTEC

EnvisionTEC, a global 3D printer, and materials manufacturer is looking for a full-time Field Service Technician, based in Dearborn, US. The position requires domestic and international travel.

Responsibilities include operating 3D printing machines, building sample parts for benchmarking, marketing and system checks. The Field Service Technician will also provide technical support onsite and via phone for clients and repair mechanical or electrical issues on equipment.

The successful candidate will hold a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical or electrical engineering and will have worked for at least one year in client service. Experience with CAD or 3D design software is required, and it is advantageous to be familiar with rapid prototype machines or prototype building.

Career moves and new hires in the 3D printing industry

Elsewhere, important news about moves in the additive manufacturing world. Dutch 3D printer manufacturer Ultimaker expands its leadership team with new CCO, CPO, CIO and Vice President Application Software R&D.

Ultimaker expands its leadership team

Ultimaker, a Dutch 3D printer manufacturer is strengthening its leadership team by appointing four new members.

Sebastiaan Verhaar is Ultimaker’s new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to help galvanize the company’s global sales efforts. Verhaar has over 16 years of experience, working with companies like Equinix and Google.

Mariska van IJzerloo is appointed to be Ultimaker’s Chief People Officer (CPO) to strengthen and broaden the global organization. IJzerloo has more than 15 years of leadership experience at companies like REEBOK, DENSO, Arcadis, and Ampelmann.

Siebe Beintema will to further define the company’s IT Strategy as the company’s new CIO. Beintema previously worked for Thomas Cook and Lefebvre Sarrut Group/Sdu and participated in the acquisition and integration of various Belgian and Dutch companies.

Paul Heijmans is the new Vice President Application Software R&D at Ultimaker to lead the R&D application software department, and shape and execute the company’s software strategy. His over 20 years of software engineering experience includes developing custom software and building software products.

