3D printing jobs: Bluedge and Youngstown State University are hiring, career moves at Stratasys, Dassault Systèmes, Amaero and 3DXTECH

Read on for updates on the career moves at Stratasys, Dassault Systèmes, Amaero, and 3DXTECH. We also have news about new facilities for Prima Power Laserdyne and Sinterit.

Senior Research Scientist at Youngstown State University

Ohio-based Youngstown State University is looking for a full-time Senior Research Scientist to research the use of additive manufacturing. The research areas include materials characterization, binder jetting and metal laser powder bed fusion technologies.

The role involves attending and supporting scientific seminars, workshops, working with internal and external partners and presenting research results. The compensation package is between USD $54,161 to $80,000.

The successful candidate will hold a Master’s degree in an appropriate engineering discipline or a related field and has at least 3 years of research experience in additive manufacturing. Youngstown State University also requires demonstrable experience in obtaining external grant funds in support of advanced manufacturing research. A PhD in a related field, experience in mechanical testing and familiarity with 3D Systems, ExOne, or EOS systems are advantageous.

Click here to apply for the Senior Research Scientist at Youngstown State University position.

3D Manager at Bluedge

Bluedge, USA-based 3D printing technology provider company is looking for a full-time 3D manager position to direct the activities of the 3D Lab.

The 3D Manager will be responsible for the training of the 3D lab staff, planning, and directing production operations, co-ordinating work between branches and outside vendors as well.

Bluedge requires a BA or two-four years of related experience from the applicants. The successful candidate has proficiency within 3D modeling software packages, such as Magics, GrabCAD, ObJet Studio, 3DPrint, Solidworks, Z-Brush, etc. Experience with multiple 3D modeling software systems is advantageous.

Click here to apply for the 3D Manager at Bluedge position.

Career moves in the 3D printing industry

Elsewhere, in terms of new appointments across the AM world, Stratasys, Dassault Systèmes, Amaero, and 3DXTECH are all strengthening their management.

Tim Spahr joins 3DXTECH

3DXTECH, a Michigan-based 3D printing materials manufacturer has announced Tim Spahr to join the company as the new director of Aerospace Business Development.

Previously, Spahr was Aerospace Business Development Manager for French polymer producer, Arkema. At 3DXTECH, the new director will be responsible for growing the aerospace & defense business for high-temp printers, materials, and printed parts business units.

New COO at Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the French software company behind the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, has appointed its CFO, Pascal Daloz to be the Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Daloz will lead the Operations Executive Committee to drive innovation in sectors like Healthcare, Manufacturing industries, and Infrastructure.

Bernard Charlès, CEO and Vice Chairman at Dassault Systèmes, said, “To ensure that all operational decisions are made in a very coherent manner according to our corporate strategy, we are establishing a new leadership system, combining the talents of multi-generations, and led by Pascal Daloz as Chief Operating Officer. We are thus preparing the new leadership team to carry this forward into the future.”

Former USA Acting Secretary of Defense joins Amaero

Amaero, an Australian company specializing in additive manufacturing of aerospace components, appointed Patrick Michael Shanahan as Defence Advisor.

Shanahan spent 30 years at Boeing, holding leadership positions in the defense division with responsibilities for the development of missile defense systems and rotorcraft programs. After serving as Deputy Secretary of Defense from 2017, Shanahan was appointed by President Donald Trump to become acting U.S. Secretary of Defense in 2019.

Shanahan commented on his new position at Amaero, “It is with great pleasure I accept the role of Industry Advisor, as part of the newly established Amaero Industry Advisory Board. I very much look forward to working closely with the Board & CEO. I believe that together we can usher in a new age of technology and operationalize its transformative nature to achieve industry-leading scale”

New Board Chair at Stratasys

Leading 3D printer OEM, Stratasys has announced the appointment of Dov Ofer as the company’s new Chairman of the Board, effective May 17, 2020. Until the transition date, current Chairman Elchanan Jaglom will continue in his role.

Ofer has been a Stratasys board member since 2017, and a year later was appointed to the board’s Oversight Committee when the company began to search for a new permanent CEO. Ofer has over twenty-five years of experience in executive management and board memberships, including companies like Lumenis, HP Scitex and Kornit Digital.

Dov Ofer said, “Along with the rest of the board, I look forward to supporting our new CEO, Yoav Zeif, in my upcoming role as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors for Stratasys. With the growth of the additive manufacturing industry and the new innovations Stratasys is bringing to market, this is a pivotal time for the company. I’m committed to ensuring clear direction, strong governance, and a continued solid financial foundation so that the company can grow its leadership position.”

New additive manufacturing facilities

While Stratasys, Dassault Systèmes, Amaero, and 3DXTECH are widening their management boards, Prima Power Laserdyne and Sinterit are expanding their manufacturing facilities.

Prima Power Laserdyne moves to Brooklyn Park

Prima Power Laserdyne, an industrial laser manufacturing company, has announced a move to a new facility in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The new operations center will include all manufacturing, research, office, customer demonstration, service, and user training space. The LASERDYNE® machines and Prima Additive DED additive machines will be manufactured in the new facility.

Giovanni Zunino, President of Prima Power Laserdyne, staid, “Prima Power Laserdyne continues to bring new technology into the global Aerospace and the precision laser processing markets. With the continued growth of 3D laser processing, Prima Industrie, our parent company, is investing in Prima Power Laserdyne and the North American operations. It is crucial we maintain our worldwide market leadership in these sectors. An important component is having a facility customized to fully support the domestic and international needs for 3D laser processing and DED additive technology.”

Sinterit moves to new HQ

Sinterit, a compact and professional SLS 3D printer manufacturer, has opened its new production facility as well as its new HQ in Kraków, Poland. With this move, the company aims to increase its production capacity threefold.

Maxime Polesello, CEO of Sinterit, said, “We designed everything on our purpose. The new factory is entirely adapted to the needs of SLS printers production and new product development, from warehouse, through assembly, product testing areas, and the R&D space. The brand new offices allow us to welcome and train our partners. With our new facilities, we have additional means to further deliver our ambitious strategy: increase the adoption of AM by making SLS technology accessible to all professionals.”

