3D printing jobs: BigRep, Youngstown State University, and Digifabster are hiring, new appointments at NCDMM and AMGTA

This 3D Printing Jobs update includes positions at Youngstown State University, BigRep, and DigiFabster.

Also, there are new appointments at the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining and AMGTA.

You can apply to any of these career opportunities in additive manufacturing by creating a free profile. We also offer you a guide to help you to get a job in the 3D printing industry.

If you are an employer and looking for experts in additive manufacturing, you can hire 3D printing engineers for free.

Program Director at Youngstown State University

Ohio-based Youngstown State University is looking for a full-time Program Director at the advanced manufacturing research arm of its Excellence Training Center (ETC). The compensation package is between $71,628 and $96,731 per year.

The new Program Director will lead and coordinate collaborative research efforts, promote research activities, and work with partners in commercialization activities.

For this position, experience in industry-related research, additive manufacturing, and obtaining and managing external grant funds are necessary. Youngstown State University requires a Master’s Degree in an appropriate engineering discipline, and a Ph.D. is advantageous.

Click here to apply for the Program Director at Youngstown State University position.

Account Manager and Junior Account Manager at BigRep

BigRep, a large-format 3D printer manufacturer, is looking to hire an Account Manager and a Junior Account Manager to work at the Berlin office with the opportunity for business travel.

The new Account and Junior Account Managers will communicate with existing and potential customers and also with European sales partners. Responsibilities include participating in national and international trade fairs, preparing offers, and processing tenders.

For both positions, BigRep requires fluency in German and English. Experience in B2B sales is necessary for the Account Manager role and also advantageous for the Junior position.

Click here to apply for the Account Manager at BigRep position.

Click here to apply for the Junior Account Manager at BigRep position.

Four positions at DigiFabster

DigiFabster, a Pasadena-based manufacturing software company, has advertised four full-time vacancies at their US and Amsterdam offices.

Located in Amsterdam, the new Sales Development Representative will manage sales from initial contact to close and participate in trade shows across Europe. For this role, DigiFabster requires three years of experience in sales at a technology or software organization. Good technical knowledge of CNC, 3D printing, sheet metals, and injection molding are also necessary, and an engineering degree is a bonus.

Click here to apply for the Sales Development Representative at DigiFabster position.

The US-located Sales Development Representative will develop and manage pipeline and advance sales opportunities through the sales process to close. The role also involves performing online or face-to-face product sales presentations, providing quotations, negotiating deals, and obtaining purchase orders and contracts. For this position, the company requires three years of sales experience and technical knowledge of CNC, 3D printing, sheet metals, and injection molding. An engineering degree is advantageous.

Click here to apply for the Sales Development Representative at DigiFabster position.

The new Marketing Specialist will build, test, and manage outbound and inbound marketing campaigns and develop marketing strategies. The successful candidate holds a BA or BS Degree in marketing or a related area. A minimum of 2 years of digital marketing experience is necessary, including user segmentation and social marketing in B2B or SaaS companies.

Click here to apply for the Marketing Specialist at DigiFabster position.

The new Customer Success Manager will handle customer product demonstrations. For this role, DigiFabster requires a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or related field and a minimum of 2 years of experience in 3D Printing, CAD, or injection molding.

Click here to apply for the Customer Success Manager at DigiFabster position.

Career moves and new facilities in the 3D printing industry

Elsewhere, across the additive manufacturing world, 3DPRINTUK has moved to a larger facility. NCDMM has appointed a new Vice President of International Programs, and AMGTA has announced its first Executive Director.

New Vice President at NCDMM

The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) has announced Dan Nagy as the company’s new Vice President of International Programs. Nagy will be responsible for expanding partnerships with organizations abroad.

Previously, Nagy was the Managing Director at Intelligent Manufacturing Systems (IMS), promoting innovation and integration of Industry 4.0 technologies. Nagy has also served as the Board Vice President at the World Manufacturing Foundation.

Dean L. Bartles, President and CEO of NCDMM commented on the appointment, “I have witnessed firsthand Dan’s professionalism and his international business acumen at work. His caliber of expertise and constant drive for raising the level of advanced manufacturing throughout our community is unrivaled. I am extremely pleased for Dan to become part of the NCDMM team and further cultivating opportunities for our Alliance Partners.”

Sherry Handel becomes first Executive Director of AMGTA

Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), a Hollywood-based nonprofit trade group, has appointed Sherry Handel as its first Executive Director. Handel will promote the adoption of additive manufacturing, aiming to educate the public and the industry about its positive environmental benefits.

Handel has a background in sustainability and was previously the Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Energy Harvesters LLC, the company, who developed the Walking Charger.

Brian Neff, Chairman of the AMGTA Board of Directors, said, “Sherry’s self-starter drive and nonprofit management knowledge – coupled with years of experience building and growing startup organizations – make her well-positioned to lead our trade association going forward.”

3DPRINTUK moves to expanded premises in North London

3DPRINTUK, an SLS 3D printing service provider, has moved to Leyton Industrial Village, North London, to continue its expansion. The new 10,000 square feet facility will be home for the company’s growing fleet of EOS polymer SLS machines. 3DPRINTUK will offer its clients a break-down room, sealed from external environmental effects, and also space for post-processing operations.

Nick Allen, Founder and Managing Director of 3DPRINTUK, commented, “At 3DPRINTUK we are able to work with our customers – and potential new customers – to illustrate when and why the SLS process will work for them. But we are not afraid to tell them when it won’t, either. This is really important to us, and something the industry at large is not very good at confronting. I think this approach has contributed to our growth, which has been organic year on year, and the new premises are a testament to that. We are still settling in, but the printers have been working non-stop since we got here, and we are looking to further expand our capacity in the near future.”

The nominations for 2020 3D Printing Industry Awards are still open. Who do you think should make the shortlists for this year’s event? Have your say now.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news about the 3D printing industry. For more content about the AM world like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. To apply or post 3D printing jobs for free, visit our Job Board.

Featured image shows the 3D Printing Industry Job Board.