New 3D printing jobs: Formlabs, AON3D, and Bluedge are hiring

Engineering & Manufacturing Marketing Manager and Product Marketer at Formlabs

Formlabs, a 3D printer manufacturer, is looking for an Engineering & Manufacturing Marketing Manager and a Product Manager for their USA Headquarters in Somerville.

The Engineering & Manufacturing Marketing Manager’s responsibilities will include developing creative marketing and go-to-market strategies, as well as researching, developing, and documenting examples of additive manufacturing applications.

For this role, direct industry experience in design, manufacturing or engineering is required. Formlabs also expects the candidates to have experience with digital design and fabrication technologies.

For the Product Marketer position, Formlabs is seeking candidates with a strong marketing communications background, as well as proven success working with sales and marketing teams to create effective product training material, including value propositions and competitive differentiation. Technical writing and 3D printing industry experience are advantageous.

The main duties include building product positioning and messaging for key verticals, buyer personas and use cases. The Product Marketer will demo Formlabs products internally and externally at conferences and trade shows to analysts and potential customers.

Customer Success Director at AON3D

AON3D, a Montreal-based 3D printing company, has a position open for a Customer Success Director. This role will involve generating cross-selling and up-selling opportunities, optimizing the customer lifecycle, managing Customer Success activities and delivering machine field performance data.

The successful candidate will have 7+ years of experience working in engineering or customer success and has been managing a customer success team for a 3D printing OEM or service bureau for at least 5 years. For the Customer Success director role, AON3D also requires a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a relevant field as well as experience working with slicer software.

3D Manager, Digital Fabrication at Bluedge

Bluedge, USA-based 3D printing technology provider company has opened a full-time 3D Manager position at its New York office.

The 3D Manager will be responsible for the training of the 3D lab staff, planning, and directing production operations, co-ordinating work between branches and arranging with outside vendors as well.

Bluedge requires a BA or two-four years related experience from the candidates. Experience with multiple 3D modeling software systems is advantageous.

