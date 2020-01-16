Stratasys and 3D LifePrints are hiring, the latest 3D printing jobs and career moves in the additive manufacturing industry

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector.

Read on for updates on the career moves at ASTM International, Xaar, nScrypt, RadTech, and Arburg. Plus opportunities to join Stratasys and 3D LifePrints.

Software Engineer at Stratasys

Stratasys, a leading 3D printer manufacturer company, is hiring a Software Engineer, to work on cutting-edge software for 3D printing products. The Software Engineer will be based in Cambridge, UK with the opportunity for business travel. The compensation package is described as competitive, paying between £40,000 to £65,000 Annually depending on experience.

The successful candidate for this 3D printing position will hold one of the following qualifications BSc or BA in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Maths, or a related discipline. Stratasys require experience with Typescript, ES6 Javascript, C++ or C#. Experience of Agile, incremental software development or multiple geographical collaboration is advantageous.

Bio-medical Engineer at 3D LifePrints UK Ltd

3D LifePrints, a UK based medical 3D printing specialist, is looking for a Biomedical Engineer to join their growing team. The award-winning company has already created 3D printing facilities within Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, Wrightington Hospital near Manchester and Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre in Oxford and continues to expand.

To meet increased demand 3D LifePrints requires a biomedical engineer with an engineering or background who has anatomical knowledge and experience with 3D printing technology. The role will involve understanding medical scans and building accurate representative models.

Responsibilities include developing custom 3D models using standard CAD modelling software applications, using off-the-shelf medical segmentation software applications and extracting areas of interest from medical images to create 3D models for client projects.

Career moves and new hires in the 3D printing industry

Elsewhere, the new decade is off to a flying start in terms of new appointments across the additive manufacturing world.

New board members at ASTM International

Global standards developer ASTM International announced Andrew Kireta Jr, former vice-chair, as the new Board Chair. The ASTM board comprises 25 leaders from companies, associations, universities, government bodies, and other organizations around the world.

Kireta has been with the Copper Development Association since 1992, was previously the Midwest regional manager, and vice president for building construction. He has held ASTM membership since 1998, serving as chair of the finance and audit committee. He became board vice-chair in 2018.

Speaking about the appointment Kireta said, “ASTM International continues to lead the way in areas ranging from driving innovation to fostering diversity and inclusion, to developing cutting-edge products and services, I look forward to working with a dynamic staff, membership, partners, and other stakeholders as we continue to meet the mission of one of the world’s leading standards developers.”

Also at ASTM, Francine Bovard, from Arconic has been appointed to the board for a three-year term. A member of ASTM since 2013 Bovard is a member of committees on light materials and alloys (B07, fatigue and fracture (E08), additive manufacturing (F42), corrosion of metals (G01), and the joint ASTM/NACE committee on corrosion.

Previously Bovard was a technical specialist with Alcoa (who split into Alcoa and Arconic) and a technician with Sandia National Laboratory. She has been with Arconic for 28 years, where currently she is the senior technical specialist.

Xaar appoints Ian Tichias as Chief Finance Officer

Xaar, a UK based manufacturer of piezo-based drop-on-demand technology, will appoint Ian Tichias as Chief Finance Officer and Director of the Board from 1 March 2020. Xaar designs and manufactures printheads as well as systems for product decoration and industrial 3D printing.

Tichias joins Xaar from Ibstock plc where he was Group Finance Director and Deputy CFO. Previously, Tichias was Senior Director, Finance & Global Pricing Lead for Zoetis and before that, Head of Finance for Pfizer Diversified Businesses (PDB) UK.

John Mills, Xaar’s CEO said, “I am delighted that Ian will be joining Xaar as we lead the company into its next phase of development. His extensive financial experience, alongside a fresh new perspective will add significant value to the business.”

Changes to the nScrypt executive team

John Hornick has joined nScrypt, a microdispensing and bioprinting specialist, as Chief Strategy & Communications Officer. The Florida-based company offers customer-configurable precision 3D manufacturing solutions, designs and manufactures high-precision microdispensing and 3D printing systems and solutions for industrial applications. Dr. Ken Church, CEO of nScrypt, said, they are “thrilled to have John”, and expect to “rock this industry.”

Previously Hornick was a partner at the Washington, D.C. headquarters of Finnegan IP law firm for 25 years, where he founded Finnegan’s 3D Printing Working Group. Hornick retired from practicing law at the end of 2019. He finds the nScrypt’s achievement very unique. “I jumped at the chance to join nScrypt because it’s doing things virtually no one else in the 3D printing industry is doing.”

RadTech strengthens board to advance UV technology

RadTech,a nonprofit trade association for ultraviolet and electron beam technologies, has elected new board members. Karl Swanson, President of PCT Ebeam and Integration; Evan Benbow, Director of R&D for Wikoff Color Corporation; and Diane Marret, Product Manager of UV Curable and Exterior Thermal technologies at Red Spot Paint & Varnish will all join the RadTech board.

In addition, Todd Fayne, PepsiCo and Mike Bonner, Saint Clair Systems were re-elected for second two year terms.

Eileen Weber, President of RadTech said, “With the continued significant growth of UV+EB in a number of applications, we are motivated to continue to develop new activities that help advance our technology.”

“We are extremely excited to welcome our new Board members as their diverse experiences and expertise will greatly further our ability to do this.”

Arburg makes key hire

Arburg, a German 3D printer and injection molding systems manufacturer, has hired Guido Frohnhaus as Managing Director Technology & Engineering.

Frohnhaus is a specialist in manufacturing engineering. Previously, he was the Vice President of Technology at the Werner Turck national subsidiary in the USA as well as several years working in management roles at an automotive supplier.

