A mid-range color 3D printer Stratasys J826 technical specifications and pricing

Stratasys has expanded its range of color 3D printers with the launch of the Stratasys J826.

The J826 joins the J8-series of PolyJet printers, a range that includes the J850 color 3D printer announced in October 2019. Stratasys says the J826 is “designed for designers” and “makes it possible for enterprise groups to save weeks on design cycles with exceptional print quality to create highly realistic prototypes.”

The Stratasys J826 costs approximately half the price of other J8-series printers and is in the region of EUR 170k. This additive manufacturing system is aimed at enterprises with mid-volume modeling requirements across sectors ranging from consumer goods and electronics, automotive and educational institutions.

The color 3D printer is already in use by a number of early partners. BiologIC Technologies, based in Cambridge, UK, are developing medical instrumentation that they describe as a “desktop PC of life sciences.” Nick Rollings, BiologIC Technologies co-founder, said, “Our flagship product architecture will be 100% 3D printed using the J826, so it’s no exaggeration to say that it – and indeed our company – is completely and only enabled by this 3D printer.”

“For us, the design freedoms delivered by full-color, multi-material 3D printing enables us to accelerate our design process with zero restrictions. This empowers us to create ultra-realistic parts for our prototype using materials that, thanks to their advanced properties, will enable us to fully 3D print our medical instrument and effectively personalize medicine once our product is finalized.”

Full-color 3D printing

Where the J8-series of 3D printers shine is in their ability to produce PANTONE validated color. Using the J826 as part of a design cycle allows realistic prototypes to be brought to life, “much faster” and will, “help achieve the exact intent of the designer.” By decreasing the length of the design cycle, a greater number of iterations are possible – and with additional iterations, it is envisioned that designers can improve the quality of products.

The J826 3D printer has access to many of the materials found in the Stratasys PolyJet range, including transparency with VeroUltraClear.

The technology also enables multi-material 3D printing, which combined with a range of textures can produce highly realistic prototypes.

The J826 will ship in May, more information is available here.

Stratasys J826 Technical Specifications

Model Material options:

Vero™ family including VeroVivid™ colors

Agilus30™ family of flexible materials

Transparent VeroClear™

VeroUltraClear (to be added in 2020)

Support Materials:

SUP705™ (water jet removable)

SUP706B™ (soluble)

Build size: J826: 255 x 252 x 200 mm (10 x 9.9 x 7.9 in.)

Layer Thickness: Horizontal build layers down to 14 microns (0.00055 in.) 55 microns (0.002 in.) in Super High Speed2 mode

J826 System Dimensions: 820 x 1310 x 665 mm (32.28 x 51.57 x 26.18 in.)

J826 System Weight: 234 kg (516 lbs.)

J826 Material Cabinet Dimensions: 1119 x 656 x 637 mm (44 x 25.8 x 25.1 in.)

J826 Material Cabinet Weight: 153 kg (337 lbs.)

Accuracy: Typical deviation from STL dimensions, for models printed with rigid materials, based on size: under 100 mm – ±100μ; above100 mm – ±200μ

Regulatory compliance: CE, FCC

Software: GrabCAD Print

Featured image shows the J826 3D Printer build tray. Photo via Stratasys.