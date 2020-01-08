3D printing at CES 2020: Formlabs, XYZprinting, Snapmaker

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has returned to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its 2020 edition, running from 7 to 10 Jan. As well as a host of novel technologies, strange gadgets and pointless announcements, CES has also provided a platform for the 3D printing industry to provide updates regarding new technologies and releases over the years. In 2017, Markforged announced its Metal X 3D printer, and in 2019 Nexa3D presented the NXE400 system for the first time.

However, following the trend set from last year, there have been few significant announcements relating to 3D printing from CES 2020. Most major industrial 3D printing enterprises were once more not in attendance, understandable given the shows name is the Consumer Electronics Show. Nevertheless, a number of companies from the industry have been in attendance to the show, including the likes of XYZprinting, Formlabs, Autodesk, Creality and more. Read on for a roundup of the 3D printing footprint at CES 2020.

3D printers at CES 2020

Kicking things off in system releases, Taiwan’s XYZprinting introduced its latest desktop full-color system, the da Vinci Color 5D. While not capable of printing in the fifth dimension, the name is derived from a combination of its 2D and 3D printing capabilities.

The da Vinci Color 5D is an inkjet and FFF/FDM 3D printer, equipped with laser engraving capabilities and 2D printing module for paper printing. The machine is on display at the XYZprinting booth (#31515) located in the South Hall 3 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Shenzhen-based 3D printer manufacturer Snapmaker has also presented its Snapmaker 2.0 system at CES 2020. A modular desktop system, the Snapmaker 2.0 is described as a “3-in-1” 3D printer, equipped with additional CNC carving and laser engraving capabilities.

Priced at $879, the Snapmaker 2.0 raised over $7.8 million in a recent Kickstarter campaign, making it the most funded technology-based project on the platform. The original Snapmaker launched in 2017, and the 2.0 version comes equipped with a Controlled Area Network (CAN) bus expansion, allowing for wireless information transmission. Snapmaker can be found at booth #32014 in South Hall 3 at CES 2020.

French company Volumic 3D has also brought its ULTRA Supercharged FDM 3D printer to CES 2020. Capable of 3D printing with more than 50 different materials, the ULTRA Supercharged 3D printer is compatible with high-performance materials, as well as biodegradable filaments. Find Volumic 3D in Hall G, booth #50215 at the exhibition.

California-based start-up UNIZ is also present at CES 2020 from booth S3-32020. There you’ll find a selection of the company’s SLA 3D printers, like the SLASH 2 and SLASH 2 PRO systems.

Nexa3D, an SLA 3D printer manufacturer also based in California, is showcasing its portfolio of 3D printers and materials with 3D printer reseller Dynamism at booth #31406 in the South Hall. Expect to see the company’s flagship NXE400 3D printer at the show.

Sex toys and facemasks

In other news coming from CES 2020, Formlabs has announced its ‘Formlabs Community Spaces’ initiative. An educational program, Formlabs Community Spaces is intended to provide community members with access to new materials, products, 3D models and merchandise. The program will be carried out by Formlabs’ 3D printer manufacturer team, who will provide workshops to existing customers at community tech labs.

Formlabs has also brought over 22 SLA resins and its latest 3D printers to CES 2020, including its Form 3 system, released last year in April. The company is exhibiting a number of consumer products developed with its 3D printing technology, including the TripleCell sneakers from New Balance, and sex toys from Formlabs’ partner Dame Products. To see the Formlabs offering, visit booth #32005 in South Hall 3 at the show.

Finally, South Korean beauty and cosmetics conglomerate Amorepacific has also announced a customizable 3D printed face mask at CES 2020. Named the ‘IOPE Tailored 3D Mask’, it has been developed in collaboration with Korean 3D printing company Lincsolution.

Using a smartphone app, users can measure their facial dimensions to establish a skin diagnosis. This data will then be sent to a multi-material 3D printer to produce a hydrogel face mask that is personalized according to the user’s facial features, shape, and skin conditions. Amorepacific’s tailored 3D printed face mask system will become available in April 2020, however you can see the technology in action at the Venetian Towers Exhibit Suites (29-325) at CES 2020.

Zimple is also presenting its Ziflex build plate at CES 2020 from Eureka Park, booth#50215. The Ziflex is a flexible and magnetic build plate designed to combat the problems that users often face when removing 3D printed parts from the printing platform. Capable of being produced in any size and shape, the Ziflex is intended to be compatible with every 3D printer on the market.

