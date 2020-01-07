XYZprinting introduce da Vinci Color 5D 3D printer at CES 2020

XYZprinting, a Taiwanese 3D printer manufacturer, has introduced its latest desktop full-color system, the da Vinci Color 5D, at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although the provocative name may suggest a new additive manufacturing technology, the da Vinci Color 5D is an inkjet and FFF/FDM 3D printer, with laser engraving capabilities, said to represent the combination of “the 2D and 3D printing experience.” This is demonstrated as the 5D can create 3D models as well as print on paper with a new 2D printing module.

The da Vinci Color 5D

The da Vinci Color 5D follows the release of the da Vinci Color mini and the da Vinci “All in One (AiO)” desktop 3D scanner and FFF system. It is capable of applying CYMK ink to a color-absorbing PLA material with improved color saturation and for full-color prints. Moreover, the newly developed 2D printing module enables printing on paper, using the same CMYK ink cartridges.

A quick-release extruder is also integrated into the da Vinci Color 5D which facilitates the switch and upgrade to the hardened steel nozzles and laser engraver add-on. These nozzles are designed to withstand abrasive, composite materials such as carbon fiber and metallic PLA filaments. In addition, the laser engraver is compatible with materials including paper, cardboard, leather, wood, and plastic.

Technical specifications and pricing

Technology Color Texture Inkjet/FFF Dimension 560 x 560 x 635 mm Weight 34.8 kg Build Area 230 x 180 x 180 mm Layer Resolution 100 – 400 microns Moving Speed (Maximum) 180 mm/s Nozzle Diameter 0.4 mm Filament Diameter 1.75 mm Print Bed Ez-removable Metal Ink Type Separate Ink Cartridge (CMYK) Material Compatibility 3D Color-inkjet PLA, PLA, Tough PLA, PETG, Antibacterial PLA, Metallic PLA & XYZ Carbon Fiber

The da Vinci Color 5D is presently available at $3999. Ink will be sold separately at $69.95 each. It is now on display at the XYZprinting booth (#31515) located in the South Hall 3 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. CES 2020 concludes on the 10th of January.

Featured image shows the da Vinci Color 5D 3D printer. Photo via XYZprinting.