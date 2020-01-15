The 2nd TÜV SÜD Additive Manufacturing Conference aims to explore industrial readiness

Leading technical service corporation, TÜV SÜD, is addressing the implementation of industrial 3D printing with standards and digital solutions at the 2nd TÜV SÜD Additive Manufacturing Conference.

Set to take place in Munich from February 6-7th, TÜV SÜD aims to explore and discuss industrial readiness. Up for discussion at the event are topics including how to implement AM in a predictable manner, for example via small series production or working with high-end components.

The 2nd TÜV SÜD Additive Manufacturing Conference

Prior to the Additive Manufacturing Conference, TÜV SÜD is hosting three days of training. This is designed for quality managers, decision-makers and engineers and teaches comprehensive, product-specific compact knowledge on the topic of standards in additive manufacturing.

The first day of the conference will commence with a keynote speech from Gregor Reischle, Head of Additive Manufacturing at TÜV SÜD, on industrial quality assurance and AM. Following this, talks on process chains, hardware, materials, and processes will be presented. Each of the sessions follows an interactive scheme of a 5 minutes Idea Slam, a 15 minutes Challenge Panel, and a 45 minutes Solution-Workshop. This is formatted to emulate an industrial AM Roadmap Planner.

Some of the presenters on the first day include Maximilian Kraus, Business Development Manager, DyeMansion; Martijn Vanloffelt, Director Metals CIC, 3D Systems; Christiane Wildt, Head of 3D Printing Europe, Henkel; and, Victor Escobar, AM Director EMEA, Renishaw.

The road to AM industrialization

The second and final day of the conference resumes with a keynote speech on the Roadmap to AM, from Dr. Mohsen Seifi, Director of global additive manufacturing programs at ASTM International. The following sessions will focus on process chain/products, facility set-up, personnel qualifications, and digital supply chains.

These sessions will be led by Florens Lichte, Head of Additive Manufacturing at Deutsche Bahn; Christian Rossmüller, Principal Key Expert Consultant for Industrialization of AM, Siemens; Ulrich Starke, Team Manager Technical Training, EOS; and Aleksander Ciszek, CEO, 3YOURMIND.

According to TÜV SÜD, the overall aim of the conference is to bring all stakeholders together who are using or intend to use relevant materials and processes in the industrial context. This encompasses production planners and managers quality experts from regulated industries, particularly with regards to components accredited by authorities.

Find out more and sign up for the 2nd TÜV SÜD Additive Manufacturing Conference.

For more additive manufacturing events, subscribe to our 3D printing newsletter and join us on Facebook and Twitter. Looking for a job in additive manufacturing? Visit our 3D Printing Jobs board.

Featured image shows 3D printed metal components. Photo via TÜV SÜD.