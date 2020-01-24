Prodways Group integrates 3DEXPERIENCE, establishes XD Innovation Europe

French industrial 3D printer provider Prodways Group has announced the integration of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform as well as the acquisition of a minority stake in its North American partner, XD Innovation.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform encompasses 3D CAD design software, SOLIDWORKS, CATIA, PLM solution SIMULIA, and additional product development applications. Through the partnership, Prodways will launch XD Innovation Europe, which will support the 3DEXPERIENCE Cloud platform in this region. Pierre-Marc Allain, CEO of XD Innovation Europe, stated:

“This new approach to design, favoring collaboration, mobility, and the extended enterprise, will eventually enable designers to use their tools differently. It is a strategic decision for us to build a very agile new entity in Europe, based on XD Innovation’s technical experience and the Prodways Group customer base.”

Prodways Group’s European expansion

Earlier this month, Prodways announced a series of 3D printer sales to major chemical companies for R&D and manufacturing applications. This included DSM, BASF, and Arkema. It was then announced that Arkema would be installing these 3D printers, such as its ProMaker P1000 and ProMaker P2000 ST, in its newly established Global Center of Excellence in Serquigny, France.

The California-headquartered XD Innovation, founded in 2014, is a Dassault Systèmes Value Solutions Partner that supports customers in the energy, defense, automotive, and aerospace sectors. In tandem with its European activities, Prodways will also provide its customers with 3DEXPERIENCE solutions to support is SLS 3D printing technologies through XD Innovation Europe.

“Prodways Group’s stake in the share capital of XD Innovation will allow us to accelerate our roll-out and offer our customers and our partner, Dassault Systèmes, long-term support, and a global vision,” added Soufiane Elaamili, Chairman and CEO of XD Innovation. “We will also be extending our offer by promoting Prodways Group’s industrial 3D printing machines to our customers in North America thanks to our six locations.”

Featured image shows the Closeup of Prodways 3D printer. Photo via Prodways.