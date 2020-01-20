3D Printing Industry News Sliced: Essentium, Tommy Hilfiger, Prodways, Arkema, Smart International

In this week’s edition of Sliced, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, concrete 3D printing is looked as at a solution for rebuilding a village; fashion brands are integrating 3D printing for a “sizeless” solution, and generative design is used for architectural planning.

We also cover news from Essentium, Ricoh, Smart International, Arkema, Prodways, Endurance Lasers and more.

3D printing a village

Australian businessman, Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, Chairman and co-founder of the Minderoo Foundation has committed to spending $70 million (AUD) on the recovery and development of homes in the Wytaliba community in New South Wales – and 3D printing technology is under consideration. These homes were destroyed in a bushfire last year.

Forrest and New South Wales Rural Fire Service Captain Kym Jermey are exploring the potential of purchasing a construction 3D printer capable of additively manufacturing mudbrick concrete to rebuild 50 Wytaliba homes.

Open additive manufacturing systems

Following research conducted by Essentium, Inc., the developer of the High-Speed Extrusion (HSE) technology, the company has identified that 99% of manufacturing executives surveyed believe an open ecosystem is important to advance 3D printing at scale. Blake Teipel, CEO and Co-founder, Essentium, said:

“Being locked into proprietary solutions that limit flexibility and choice is no longer an option if 3D printing is to become a serious contender as an industrial process for end-use products. An open market focused on developing new materials and better and faster machines are the only way for manufacturers to unlock new applications and new business opportunities.

This survey was conducted with 162 managers and executives from large manufacturing companies across the world.

Fashion and 3D printing

Spanish fashion brand ZER Collection has introduced its first clothing line which features 3D printed designs. Núria Costa and Ane Castro, co-founders of the brand, sought to incorporate new technologies in the apparel industry, thus began using additive manufacturing to accessorize their garments.





Tommy Hilfiger, an American premium clothing company, has announced the six finalists for the second edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge. This global program aims to support start-ups for positive change in fashion. One of the finalists, Lab 141, a Brooklyn-based firm creating small batches of made-to-fit clothing using 3D printing in order to promote “sizeless” fashion.

In Birmingham, U.K., Five apprentices from Japanese multinational imaging and electronics company Ricoh have received awards at the World Skills 2019 National Finals for developing an electric crane using 3D modeling.

The team included Belinda Nightingale, Chloe Millington, and Thomas Mills who won gold medals. Tom Moule and Harry Maddox, both in the second year of their apprenticeships, won silver medals.

Additive manufacturing and business

TestFit, a Texas-based generative design building technology developer, has secured $2 million in seed funding from Parkway Venture Capital LLC, to expand its customer base into architectural, real estate developer and general contractor markets. The company’s proprietary AI-powered algorithm and intuitive workflow are built to support architects in generative design. Through its app, planners can simulate building sites and the pre-construction phases of a project.

“With the financial backing and support, we expect to build an even more powerful technology engine to enable companies in the building space to turn out meaningful designs in a fast and efficient manner,” added Clifton Harness, co-founder, and CEO of TestFit.

“With these resources, we will be able to expand our offering beyond just the housing market and start facilitating other building types such as hotels, office centers, and even self-storage facilities.”

Unitedcoatings Group, a global provider of coating and post-coating treatments, has rebranded to Lincotek across all its divisions. This includes Lincotek Additive, a global Additive Manufacturing brand active within the surface solutions and medical divisions.

UK-headquartered performance plastics developer Victrex has announced the creation of a joint-venture between its subsidiaries Victrex Hong Kong Limited and Yingkou Xingfu Chemical Company Limited. This venture will establish a new PEEK polymer manufacturing facility in Liaoning.

Smart International, the authorized global brand licensee of KODAK 3D Printing, has launched a Materials Partnership Program designed to provide customers with a repeatable 3D printing experience, regardless of the required material.

Russian-American laser manufacturer Endurance Lasers has released a new 3D printer with laser engraving and cutting capabilities known as the Mark 2020.

AMable, an EU Horizon 2020 program accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing, and the European Federation of Welding, Joining and Cutting (EWF), have launched a proposal for SME’s seeking to enter the additive manufacturing market. For applicant guidelines and more information, click here.

French industrial 3D printer provider Prodways has announced sales of its ProMaker P1000 SLS additive manufacturing system to DSM, BASF, and Arkema. Arkema is installing these 3D printers in its newly established Global Center of Excellence in Serquigny, France.

3D printing conferences in 2020

The Austrian Society for Metallurgy and Materials (ASMET) is calling for abstracts for the 5th Metal Additive Manufacturing Conference which will be held from September 30 – October 2, 2020, in Vienna. The ASMET is inviting decision-makers, engineers, developers, industry experts, scientists and students with a focus on the processing of metals to submit their abstracts by the 31st of January.

Elsewhere, the UK’s 15th edition of the Additive International summit is calling for abstracts surrounding additive manufacturing processes, modeling and simulation software, supply chain management, business strategy, and novel applications. The submission deadline is the 27th of January. Additive International will take place at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham from July 15-16th.

GoPrint3D, a British 3D printing reseller, is launching a new additive manufacturing conference known as Additive Live at PrintCity, Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) on January 28th. This event, which is supported by HP, is centered around 3D printing in higher education.

Subscribe to our 3D Printing Industry newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Twitter for more additive manufacturing news. Also, visit our 3D Printing Jobs board to find out more about opportunities in additive manufacturing.

Featured image shows the Sliced logo over a garment with 3D printed features. Photo via Zer Collection.