SimScale closes €27 million funding round to expand CAE platform

SimScale, a German software as a service (SaaS) company, has closed a €27 million series C funding round led by Insight Partners to accelerate the expansion of its cloud-based computer-aided engineering (CAE) platform.

“SimScale’s platform has minimized the barriers that prevented many engineering firms from using or scaling simulation,” said Joshua Fredberg, CAE software veteran and operating partner at Insight Partners, who joined SimScale’s board of directors.

“Simulating designs is now possible for engineers who previously believed such capabilities were out of reach. We believe SimScale is well-positioned to transform not only who uses simulation, but how it is used across several engineering disciplines.”

Earlybird, Union Square Ventures, June Fund, Vito Ventures, Bayern Kapital, High-Tech Gründerfonds also participated in this round.

SimScale and additive manufacturing

Founded in 2012 in Munich, SimScale provides cloud-based computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and finite element analysis (FEA) simulation on its CAE platform for precise product design. Within the platform, engineers can upload a CAD model of the component in need of analysis or access available simulation projects. As well as CFD and FEA, solid mechanics, thermodynamics, and thermomechanical are options for analysis on SimScale. It has been previously used to optimize RepRap 3D printer designs.

SimScale also supports additive manufacturing processes such as Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF), where machine time and material costs are higher than other processes. Using simulation and part analysis, a component is designed to be successfully 3D printed on the first time attempt. The latest investment, which follows a prior round in 2017 led by June Fund, will seek to increase the platform’s use for new technologies.

David Heiny, CEO of SimScale, explained, “SimScale is proud to have brought cloud-based simulation to engineering teams worldwide. This investment marks the next phase of its growth, as we empower more customers to produce better designs faster.”

Investing in CAE software Insight Partners, headquartered in New York, is focused on providing capital and operating expertise to the best software companies and helping them scale. Most recently, Jon Wilde, VP Product, SimScale, shared his perspective on how 3D printing will develop during the next ten years: "Manufacturing seems likely to move to a new system where it is far more local with nearly immediate turnaround times, manufacturing to order," Wilde told 3D Printing Industry. "Maybe we could even find new materials that replace metal and can still be printed or stitched together."

Featured image shows Finite element analysis of an aircraft’s bearing bracket carried out in the web browser with SimScale. Image via SimScale.

