Registration opens for PostProcess’ “Unlock AM LIVE” digital 3D printing event 

New York-based automated post-printing developer PostProcess Technologies has announced that registration for its Unlock AM LIVE 3D printing event is now open.

PostProcess is holding the online-only conference to explore a variety of topics ranging from the potential benefits of adopting 3D printing, to where the industry is headed next. During the virtual symposium, guests will have the opportunity to network, share information, and collaborate with fellow industry professionals. Featuring a number of webinar presentations, live demos, and panels, Unlock AM LIVE promises to be an informative digital event.

Attendees will be treated to panel discussions by industry experts from companies such as Link3D, EOS, Protolabs, Henkel and Jabil. Outside speakers from global tech firms such as Google, Ford and Siemens will also be present at the event, in order to provide a wider perspective on the prospects of unlocking 3D printing to reach its full potential.

While it will be possible for attendees to register for sessions during the event, interested parties should sign up now to avoid missing out on any of Unlock AM LIVE’s engaging content.

What will the event include?

Scheduled to take place from September 15-16 2020, the event will be live each day between 8.30am and 15:45 Eastern Time (US). The two-day digital conference will feature webinars, demos, and expert panels to discuss the latest issues surrounding the entire workflow of 3D printing.

In addition to a number of informative sessions hosted by PostProcess, Attendees will be treated to content based around the following key subject areas:

What’s on the Horizon for Post-Printing: Insights from Market Trends Survey 2020: PostProcess is set to provide an outlook and market insight into what’s next in the world of post-printing, based on its annual Additive Manufacturing Post-Printing Industry Trends Survey .

Additive Manufacturing Post-Printing Industry Trends Survey Leveraging the Power of Digital to Propel Additive Beyond Prototyping: A panel discussion surrounding the potential of 3D printed prototyping which will include representatives from Protolabs, EOS, LINK3D, Jabil and PostProcess.

Composite 3D Printing: Why Additive’s Future Requires Faster, Stronger, Lighter Parts: In a webinar led by Composite-based additive manufacturing (CBAM) developer Impossible Objects , attendees will gain an insight into the advantages of its technology in producing enhanced parts.

Workflow Validation as Key to Success: Why True Additive Manufacturing Requires Unique Chemistries and Automated Post-processing: Leading chemical company Henkel will host this webinar examining the importance of post-processing in the next generation of 3D printing materials.

Why Today’s FDM Must Evolve: Shifting from Rapid Prototyping to Rapid Production: Polish 3D printer manufacturer 3DGence is scheduled to hold this webinar on the pitfalls of moving from low to high volume manufacturing.

Breaking Down Barriers to Additive’s Adoption: The User’s Perspective: A cross panel debate regarding the best steps to take, in order to encourage the wider adoption of 3D printing. Speakers from Ford, Google, Thermo Fisher and Fast Radius will feature alongside PostProcess.

What’s the schedule for Unlock AM LIVE?

PostProcess will begin proceedings on both days of the online conference, followed by a series of demonstrations, online classes, and group discussions by various contributors. Participants can either choose to register for the event’s full offering, or attend individual sessions depending on their area of interest and level of expertise.

Topics are set to be wide-ranging, with sections covering the advantages of adopting 3D printing, advanced materials, producing enhanced parts, prototyping, and more. The event has also been built around interactivity, with each presentation lasting for half an hour, and concluding with Q&A sessions to encourage audience participation.

PostProcess will chair both panels alongside Board Director of the Women in 3D Printing group, Sarah Goehrke. Lasting an hour each, the live discussions will aim to unpick some of the additive manufacturing industry’s hottest topics such as the pitfalls of launching with 3D printing and perfecting the FDM technique.

The provisional lineup for Unlock AM LIVE, is as follows:

Day 1: September 15 2020

8:30AM EST DfAM for FDM Post-Printing: Live Design Demo, a webinar hosted by PostProcess

9:15AM EST Rethinking Resin Removal for Speed and Safety – Guided Demo of Automation in Action, a demo hosted by PostProcess

10:00AM EST Mitigating the Five Major Post-Printing Pitfalls when Launching with Additive, a webinar hosted by PostProcess

10:45AM EST Why Today’s FDM Must Evolve: Shifting from Rapid Prototyping to Rapid Production, a webinar hosted by 3DGence

11:30AM EST Breaking Down Barriers to Additive’s Adoption: The User’s Perspective, a panel, moderated by Sarah Goehrke, including Google, Ford, Thermo Fisher, Fast Radius and PostProcess

1:00PM EST Q&A with Print Parts: Lessons Learned in Rapid Scale-Up for NYC COVID Response, a webinar hosted by PrintParts

1:45PM EST Rethinking Resin Removal for Speed and Safety – Guided Demo of Automation in action, a demo hosted by PostProcess

2:30PM EST DfAM for FDM Post-Printing: Live Design Demo, a webinar hosted by PostProcess

3:15PM EST Mitigating the Five Major Post-Printing Pitfalls when Launching with Additive, a webinar hosted by PostProcess

Day 2: September 16, 2020

8:30AM EST Thinking Additively: Planning your Additive Journey for Industry 4.0, a demo hosted by PostProcess

9:15AM EST AM Factory of the Future and the Role of the Digital Twins, a webinar hosted by Siemens

10:00AM EST What’s On the Horizon for Post-Printing: Insights from Market Trends Survey, a webinar hosted by PostProcess

10:45AM EST Faster FDM Finishing for Next Level Productivity – Guided Demo of Automation in Action, a demo hosted by PostProcess

11:30AM EST Leveraging the Power of Digital to Propel Additive Beyond Prototyping, a panel moderated by Sarah Goehrke including EOS, LINK3D, Jabil and PostProcess

1:00PM EST Composite 3D Printing: Why Additive’s Future Requires Faster, Stronger, Lighter Parts, webinar hosted by Impossible Objects

1:45PM EST Workflow Validation as Key to Success: Why True Additive Manufacturing Requires Unique Chemistries and Automated Post-processing, a webinar hosted by Henkel

2:30PM EST Thinking Additively: Planning your Additive Journey for Industry 4.0, a demo hosted by PostProcess

3:15PM EST Faster FDM Finishing for Next Level Productivity – Guided Demo of Automation in Action, a demo hosted by PostProcess

Who is set to speak at the online conference?

Industry experts from a variety of organizations will provide their insights into the future of additive manufacturing during the course of the event. Notable presenters include:

Ron Faruqui, CEO of 3DGence: Faruqui is CEO of Polish 3D printer manufacturer 3DGence. Specializing in FFF machines, the firm introduced its INDUSTRY F420 modular system at Formnext 2019, which offered an improved printing speed up to 400 mm/s.

Robert Haleluk, CEO and Founder of PrintParts: Haleluk is the CEO and Founder of PrintParts, a 3D printing service bureau based in New York. Launched last year, the firm’s website is geared towards fabricating performance parts on-demand.

Pat McCusker, COO of Fast Radius: McCusker is COO of Fast Radius, an established service bureau located in Chicago. The company has been involved in numerous collaborative additive manufacturing projects in recent years with the likes of HP, Desktop Metal, and more.

Jeff Degrange, CCO of Impossible Objects: Degrange is the CCO of Composite-Based Additive Manufacturing (CBAM) developer Impossible Objects. The firm demonstrated its new EBAM 2 system at TCT 2019, which is designed to deliver complex parts on an industrial scale.

Dr Karsten Heuser, VP of AM Systems at Siemens: Dr. Heuser is Vice President of Additive Manufacturing at global technology business Siemens. The company has partnered with 3D printing industry leaders on numerous projects, including the likes of EOS and Stratasys.

How can I register for the online event?

There is no technical barrier to entry, and all those interested in taking part in the event are invited to register now. All attendees need to register is their name, address, phone number, and country of residence, and that’s it.

We look forward to seeing you at the Unlock AM LIVE digital event from 8.30am CET September 15 to 15:45pm CET on September 16 2020.

Featured image shows the Unlock AM LIVE logo. Image via PostProcess.