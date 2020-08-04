3D printing events guide for August featuring nTopology, Creaform, DI Labs, ASME and more 

Introducing 3D Printing Industry’s monthly 3D printing events guide. Our summary of the latest 3D printing events features additive manufacturing summits, 3D printing workshops, online training courses, and digital webinars.

3D Printing events for the week starting August 3rd

America Makes, the 3D printing national accelerator, is starting its Technical Review & Exchange (TRX) online event today. Hosted by Ohio State University, the two-day online summit has been billed as a technically focused event with in-depth content. Presentations are set to be more conversational in structure, and audience interaction is reportedly going to be encouraged. Attendees will also get the opportunity to network with fellow 3D printing industry professionals from 1700 to 1900 EDT on the first day.

Also beginning today is the Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) for Metal Processes conference, hosted by 3D printing software company nTopology. In this speaker series, experts in the field of metal 3D printing will discuss the topics including the trade-off between engineering requirements and design within the 3D printing process.

Presenters from EOS, VELO3D, and Renishaw, as well as a host of universities, will speak during the course of the series. The first edition focuses on medical devices, with nTopology’s Christopher Cho, Matthew Shomper from Tangible Solutions, and Jonathan Buckley of Amplify Additive presenting.

On August 6th, the measurement system manufacturer Creaform will be holding two webcasts. Starting at 0900 EDT, the event will center on 3D scanning innovation and the potential applications of its MetraSCAN device within the aerospace industry. British metal 3D printer manufacturer Renishaw will be holding a webinar on August 6th too, set to be based on maintaining productivity by closely managing quality control.

Beginning at 1600 GMT, the 30-minute live stream will also cover how decentralized measurement operations can reduce stoppages and increase throughput. Renishaw’s Director of Industrial Metrology Applications, Paul Maxted and Group Marketing Manager, Tarquin Adams are going to hold a Q&A after the event to field any queries.

3D Printing events for the week starting August 10th

nTopology’s DfAM event continues throughout August, and the second edition of the online event will be based around the role of heat exchangers within 3D printing. Maiki Vlahinos, Senior Application Engineer at nTopology will be joined by Arian Aghababaie of Holo Inc. and Jean-Michel Hugo from TEMISTh to discuss the topic in detail.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME’s) AM Industry Summit event also begins on August 11th at 0800 ET. The two-day online summit will bring together over 4,000 3D Printing professionals working in the aerospace, defense, and medical manufacturing sectors. Focusing on the shared challenges and unique opportunities within 3D printing, the workshop will provide ample opportunity to discuss printing materials, processes, regulatory issues, and more.

nTopology is hosting another online event on August 13th in the shape of a workshop. Starting at 1000 ET, the nTop Essentials and Toolkit Training webinar will provide coaching to attendees on the fundamental concepts and basic toolkits in the nTop platform. As an added bonus, participants will receive a free trial license of the software. Registration closes on Friday, August 7th so interested parties need to sign up soon to avoid disappointment.

3D Printing events for the week starting August 17th

The third installment of nTopology’s DfAM event is scheduled to take place on August 18th, with a focus on design constraints. Experts speakers include representatives of Penn State University, the University of Huddersfield, Sierra Turbines, and VELO3D. During the webinar, speakers will aim to inspire those exploring the design freedom offered by 3D printing, while addressing the technology’s constraints.

DI Labs will be live streaming on August 19th for the opening of a new 20,000 sq. foot facility. The company’s new innovation labs are designed to be a center of excellence for new technologies. During the interactive event, engineers, designers, and supply chain professionals will be given a behind-the-scenes look at the state of the art complex.

3D Printing events for the week starting August 24th

The final episode of nTopology’s DfAM month-long webinar series is going to be centered around lightweight components. Presenters Gabrielle Thelen from nTopology, Zachary Pitts from EOS and Kevin Brigden of Renishaw, will lend their expertise, and explore how best to achieve sturdy lightweight components.

On August 28th, the 3D Friday Talk Show will be taking place, hosted by 3D Printing Industry’s Editor-in-chief Michael Petch.



The 3D Friday Talk Show is held on the last Friday of each month, 3D Friday aims to dig into the reality of 3D printing by examining one topic in detail during each episode. In this installment, the subject of discussion will be unlocking the power of distributed manufacturing. Randy Altschuler from Xometry, Wilderich Heising from BCG, and Tim DeRosett, Director of JABIL are set to provide the insight and debate in this month’s edition.

