Prodways expands in the US by becoming first Dental Value-Added Reseller of 3DBioCAD

Prodways, a French 3D printer manufacturer and service provider, will work with 3DBioCAD, the dental CAD/CAM division of B&B Dental Ceramic Arts’ full-service dental laboratory. Prodways will be the first dental reseller for the Renton-based company, strengthening its footprint in the US.

3DBioCAD, aiming to deliver premium CAD/CAM solutions and services chose Prodways for the French company’s MOVINGLight® Technology. Prodways produces high-resolution parts at high speeds from a liquid resin via this digital light processing (DLP) photopolymerization based technology.

Via this partnership, customers of the US-based company will have access to the 42-micron resolution of Prodways’ ProMaker LD Series. As well as the customers of the French company are enabled to buy the comprehensive CAD/CAM solutions of 3DBioCAD.

Prodways Group’s recent expansion

The US extension of Prodways Group was also aided by the acquisition of a minority stake in its North American partner, XD Innovation. In January, the French industrial 3D printer provider has also announced the integration of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

Earlier this year, Prodways announced a series of 3D printer sales to major chemical companies for R&D and manufacturing applications. This included DSM, BASF, and Arkema. It was then announced that Arkema would be installing these 3D printers, such as its ProMaker P1000 and ProMaker P2000 ST, in its newly established Global Center of Excellence in Serquigny, France.

Featured image shows a 3D printed dental model. Photo via Prodways.