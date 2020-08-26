Peopoly debuts Phenom XXL 3D printer – technical specifications and pricing

Peopoly has debuted its new Phenom XXL 3D printer.

The extra (extra) large-format LCD system is primarily aimed at professionals in the medical, automotive, and entertainment industries looking for sizable prints or high volume production. Unsurprisingly, its main selling point is the exceptionally large build volume, which stands at 527 x 296 x 550mm. With a whole host of improvements and quality-of-life additions over its predecessors, the XXL could be the company’s new star resin printer.

Polymers for the people

Founded in 2016 in the heart of Hong Kong, Peopoly has since made a big name for itself in the resin 3D printing community. The manufacturer’s original Phenom system was launched in late 2019 and was intended as a jack-of-all-trades all-rounder for prototyping purposes. It features a 276 x 155 x 400mm build volume and is affordable at $1,999 among its professional-grade peers.

Looking to give customers a more rapid option, Peopoly then launched its Phenom Noir 3D printer, which featured the company’s new monochrome LCD panel. With the Noir, print speeds are increased by an impressive 50% – 80% when compared to conventional color LCD panels.

In a bid to cover all bases, the company then developed a larger-scale LCD system – the Phenom L. A build volume of 345.6 x 194.4 x 400mm, while grand, was not quite enough for some of Peopoly’s more ambitious customers. The company now aims to remedy this with the launch of the new XXL.

The Phenom XXL

Peopoly has maintained its long-standing grey and orange color scheme with the XXL, albeit in a bigger package. To hold a build volume 5x that of the original Phenom, the printer was given a hulking frame of 780 x 570 x 1120mm. At 115kg, users will need a sturdy bench to work with the resin printer.

To maintain a high print quality across the build area, the company has kitted the XXL out with a 4K LCD panel. Users are given an XY precision of 137 microns over a 527 x 296 x 550mm build volume. A revamped UV engine also delivers 340W of power, shortening print times and increasing throughput on an already capable machine.

The resin vat is capable of holding a whopping 6.5kg of resin, eliminating the need for constant refills and top-ups. The build plate itself has also seen a redesign to facilitate the new capacity with improved adhesion. The XXL, much like Peopoly’s other printers, is compatible with the company’s Deft and Neo resins, so users can continue stocking the same consumables they’ve used with other Peopoly machines.

Technical specifications and pricing

Below are the technical specifications for the Phenom XXL. Readers interested in purchasing the machine should visit the Peopoly website for a quote.

LCD panel 4K UHD Print volume 527 x 296 x 550mm Pixel pitch 137 microns Aspect ratio 16:9 UV light power 340W Printer dimensions 780 x 570 x 1120mm Weight 115kg Vat capacity 6.5kg Power consumption 48V / 9.7A

Featured image shows the Phenom XXL (right) next to the Phenom (left). Photo via Peopoly.