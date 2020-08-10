New 3D printing jobs at Fortify, SRNL and Authentise, new appointments at Xaar, Fast Radius and more

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector. If you are looking for a new position in the industry, we keep our 3D Printing job board updated with the latest positions. You can easily apply to any of the posted jobs after creating a free profile. If you are just about to enter the sector, we offer a guide on how to get a job in the 3D printing industry.

The 3D Printing Industry jobs board is also free to use for employers to find 3D printing experts for their businesses.

Read on for updates on new 3D printing facilities from ROBOZE and Shining 3D, and career moves at Xaar and Fast Radius.

Materials Technician at Fortify in Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Fortify is currently hiring for a number of roles, including a Materials Technician vacancy at its Boston facility. Founded in 2016, the venture-backed company creates high-performance composite parts for use in the injection mold tooling, automotive, and aerospace industries. The role of Materials Technician involves QA/QC testing the firm’s product lines, handling waste management, and running production processes for its fiber components.

As part of the materials team, the successful applicant will blend and package Fortify’s resins, while building an understanding of the science behind the results. Candidates should have at least three years’ experience in a similar role, be able to use text editing software, and show great attention to detail during highly complex processes. Interest in additive manufacturing and a background in handling 3D printing materials would be beneficial if not essential. The full job description for the role of Materials Technician at Fortify is available online.

Senior Manufacturing Engineer at Fortify in Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Fortify is recruiting for a Senior Manufacturing Engineer at its Boston factory. The successful candidate will lead the assembly of the company’s beta products, driving their transition into full production. Daily tasks include creating and testing low volume systems and transitioning assembly documents from engineering to manufacturing for initial production.

Developing metrics and accurately reporting on the progress of new products will be important performance indicators for the role. Other responsibilities include supporting cross-functional root cause and corrective action activities as well as ordering processes and inventory tracking. A minimum of four years’ experience in a related field is required, as is the ability to read and interpret design schematics and handle electrical tools.

A BA/MA qualification is considered essential for the job, while any previous work with PLM systems or contract manufacturing would be advantageous. The full job description for the role of Senior Manufacturing Engineer at Fortify is on our jobs site.

Engineering Technician at Fortify in Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Fortify is searching for an Engineering Technician to work in its manufacturing, mechanical, electrical, and firmware teams. The role involves supporting the systems engineering division to execute 3D printer builds, system service, and engineering testing. Additional duties include working with other departments to identify the cause of failures and servicing 3D printers both at customers’ facilities and within Fortify’s printing labs.

Applicants must have a minimum of two years’ experience working with electromechanical systems and be proficient with mechanical tools. Being able to work hands-on with engineering documents and wiring is also essential, with an associate’s degree or BSc considered highly desirable. Experience of working in contract and internal manufacturing or using PLM systems would be beneficial but isn’t crucial to the role. The full job description for the role of Engineering Technician at Fortify can be found online.

SaaS Inside Sales Associate at Authentise, remote working opportunity

Additive manufacturing MES developer Authentise is hiring a SaaS Inside Sales Associate in a remote working capacity. Established in 2012 in Mountain View, California, the company has developed a modular MES platform made specifically to manage the additive manufacturing workflow. The commission-based position will involve acting as an accounts executive and helping companies to further digitize their additive operations.

Applicants don’t necessarily need to have experience within additive manufacturing, as the role will be hands-on as part of a lean start-up team. Constantly striving to grow and being able to push clients to think in new ways, are considered to be more important attributes for applicants than 3D printing knowledge.

Most of the team are based in Philadelphia so living locally would be an advantage, and the position is likely to begin as part-time and move into full-time depending on performance. The salary for the position is advertised as $20-30,000 per annum plus commission. The full job description is available here – SaaS Inside Sales Associate.

Senior Advisory Scientist at SRNL Additive Manufacturing in Aiken, South Carolina, USA

The US Department of Energy (DOE’s) Savannah River National Laboratory (SRNL) is recruiting for a Senior Advisory Scientist at its complex in Aiken, South Carolina. The facility develops and deploys innovative technologies to address some of the USA’s environmental, energy, and national security challenges. SRNL is looking for an individual to lead in the development of its future capabilities, and advance its R&D in the field of additive manufacturing.

The successful candidate will have a track record of developing new materials and processes in 3D printing through national awards and an extensive publication record. Although applicants are not expected to excel in all areas, they will need expertise in areas such as printer development, materials discovery, and process optimization. As a Senior Advisory Scientist, wide-ranging responsibilities include initiating technical programs, finding solutions to complex problems, and mentoring less-experienced staff, amongst others.

Those that apply will need to demonstrate a history of support by either the DOE or through commercial backing while leading growth in sponsored 3D printing programs. The full job description for the role of Senior Advisory Scientist at SRNL can be found online.

Shining 3D opens new branch in Stuttgart

The European subsidiary of 3D printer manufacturer Shining 3D has expanded its presence in Western Europe by opening a new facility in Stuttgart, Germany. The 1,000 sq. foot complex consists of two showrooms, a spare parts supply area, training rooms, and various business departments for sales, finance, and marketing functions. Numerous printed reference parts are on show in the building’s display area, from designer jewelry to fuel nozzles for aircraft turbines, exhibiting the potential of 3D printing.

Shining 3D has employed 20 people to work in the Stuttgart complex. The new facility will focus on European operations, while its branch in Italy supports the entire EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). An extensive supply of spare parts and consumables will be stored in Stuttgart, guaranteeing on-site availability for customers within a short time. The company believes its facility will provide an integrated service, from consultation right through to prototyping.

“In addition to the scanning products, the new location enables us to present the entire process chain of additive manufacturing in an industry-oriented manner,” said Xiaoping Huang, General Manager of SHINING 3D Technology GmbH. “Due to the central location in the heart of southern Germany with numerous important companies and industries as well as the proximity to the airport and important motorways, we are close to our customers and partners.”

ROBOZE opens new 3D printing headquarters

3D printer manufacturer ROBOZE has opened a new international headquarters in Munich. Constructing the facility in Germany will allow the company to build on the existing 3D printing infrastructure there, and expand into strategically-important European markets. ROBOZE has worked with German businesses in the past to create polymer parts, and its new base there will enable the firm to more easily bring its technology to market.

The firm’s new facility is set to be staffed by a team of specialized technical and commercial staff, who will support ROBOZE customers in adopting the company’s technology. Over the next three years, ROBOZE’s HR team will hire a Territory Manager responsible for expanding the business, as well as marketing professionals and a range of engineers.

“The opening of the Munich headquarters is synonymous with great pride and faith for the entire company and we are sure that it will be a success,” said Alessio Lorusso, CEO of ROBOZE. “The decision has been a natural one and has taken on board the strong demand from our current and future German customers and partners.”

Fast Radius appoints Toure in Director role

Digital manufacturing company Fast Radius has appointed Nora Toure as its new Director of Sales and Service Factory Lead. As the founder of Women in 3D Printing, Toure is an important figure in the movement to attract more women into additive manufacturing. Working for the organization that she set up, Toure built and scaled a number of teams in sales, operations, and customer support, both in the United States and Europe.

Before joining Fast Radius, Toure worked for the Ivaldi Group as Vice President of Strategy and Sculpteo as General Manager and Business Development Executive. “Nora has an extensive network, a talent for developing strong business relationships and a passion for strengthening and improving company culture,” said Brian Simms, Vice President of Sales at Fast Radius. “We value her expert team-building skills and her leadership in the industry, including the initiative and enthusiasm she has shown to support women and advance diversity.”

Xaar hires Pemble for leadership role in the Americas

UK supplier of inkjet printheads Xaar PLC has announced the appointment of Chuck Pemble as a Business Development Manager for the Americas. Based in the Boston area, Pemble will be responsible for developing new markets of the company’s piezo printhead technology.

Pemble brings over thirty years of experience to the role, most recently as VP of Global Business Development at DataLase, where he was responsible for strategic planning. Prior to joining DataLase, Pemble held various positions at Domino Printing Services in a 12-year spell, including field sales, sales management, and channel management roles.

“We are impressed with Chuck’s product knowledge as well as his extensive experience in the print industry,” said Graham Tweedale, General Manager of Xaar’s printhead business unit. “Most importantly, Chuck has a track record of developing long term relationships with customers which will be key to the growth of Xaar’s business in the Americas. We are delighted to welcome Chuck to Xaar.”

You can now nominate for the 2020 3D Printing Industry Awards. Cast your vote to help decide this year’s winners.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter or liking our page on Facebook.

Looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows the 3D Printing Industry Job Board.