3D printing jobs at Digifabster and XYZprinting, new appointments at Sigma Labs

Sales Engineer at Digifabster in Pasadena, U.S, remote

California-based 3D printing software company Digifabster uses its instant quotation technology to shorten the part ordering process. Since it was founded in 2015, Digifabster has built up a base of 50,000 customers, generating over $15 million in revenue. The company is currently recruiting for a number of vacancies, the first of which is for a Sales Engineer position based at Digifabster’s Pasadena sales office.

The role involves collaborating with Digifabster’s Sales Development Representatives to help customers use the company’s software to grow their business. Duties include demonstrating the platform’s tools via online sessions, and supporting members of the sales team to identify any challenges facing the firm’s clients.

Passionate, hard-working individuals with a positive solution-oriented attitude and excellent customer service skills are encouraged to apply. Multitasking and listening skills are also highly valued, as being able to identify customer problems is seen as vital to the role. A Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or a related field is considered essential for the job, as is a minimum of two years’ experience in 3D Printing, CNC machining or Injection molding

A yearly salary of $45,000 to $65,000 is being advertised for the role, alongside generous healthcare benefits and 24 days’ paid holiday per year. The full job description for the role of Sales Engineer at Digifabster can be found here.

Sales Development Representative at Digifabster in Pasadena, U.S, Europe, remote

Digifabster is seeking to hire a Sales Development Representative to work in either its U.S. or European offices. The successful candidate will play a key role in the company’s operation, helping a variety of customers, as well as their peers across different functions of the organization. Working directly with the firm’s Vice President of Sales, daily duties include managing sales opportunities via web-based meetings and phone calls and holding demonstrations.

Regular and disciplined use of CRM to identify opportunities in the pipeline and to forecast sales is considered important to prospering in the role. Applicants that can work at the company’s East Coast or Midwest locations will be at an advantage, but being able to attend trade shows in both the U.S. and Europe is viewed as essential. An understanding of 3D printing/CNC machining and a minimum of three years’ experience in a technology-based sales position, are considered a must as well.

Compensation for the role is advertised as $50,000 to $75,000 per annum, with a 401k and health insurance benefits also included. Find out more information about the role of Sales Development Representative at Digifabster in Europe here, and the U.S here.

B2B Marketing Lead/Demand Generation at Digifabster in Pasadena, U.S.

Digitifabster is also seeking to hire a B2B Marketing Lead to work at its Pasadena sales office. The ideal candidate is a highly-motivated, data-driven, and experienced marketing specialist with a desire to join a fast-paced growing company. In the position, which reports directly to the CEO, the Marketing Lead is tasked with building, testing and managing inbound and outbound marketing campaigns.

Being able to take an analytical approach by consistently finding solutions to maximize the efficiency of marketing channels is important to being successful in the role. Daily duties typically include executing highly-technical email, drip and social media marketing campaigns, and measuring the resulting conversion rates.

The ideal applicant will be obsessed with providing great customer experiences, results driven, and have strong project management skills. Two years’ digital marketing experience in user segmentation and email marketing programs is required for the job, as well as a BA/BS degree in marketing, communications or business. Prospective candidates should also have a working knowledge of HTML, CSS and CRM before applying.

An annual salary of $70,000 to $110,000 is advertised for the role. To find out more information about the role of B2B Marketing Lead/Demand Generation, click here.

Customer Support Technician at XYZprinting in Ridderkerk, Netherlands

Taiwanese 3D printer manufacturer XYZprinting is looking for a Customer Support Technician to maintain its industrial additive manufacturing devices. Based at the company’s Netherlands branch, the technician will be required to troubleshoot XYZprinting’s systems either remotely or on-site. The role also involves providing training and guidance to the firm’s client base about how to optimize their 3D printers all around Europe.

Troubleshooting by phone, email or ticket system, identifying the needs of customers, and documenting technical solutions are all important parts of the job. Applicants should be communicative, confident and able to deal with pressurized situations. Networking skills, a basic level of mechanical knowledge and an economic thought process are considered indispensable for the position.

At least 1-3 years of professional experience in IT is preferred, ideally as a technician, and candidates must have completed their technical training and hold a valid EU driving license. Compensation for the role is advertised at $3,000 to $3,500 per month plus holiday allowance. For more information about the role of Customer Support Technician at XYZprinting, click here.

Sigma Labs appoints new Senior Director

3D printing quality assurance software developer Sigma Labs has appointed Steve Immel as its new Senior Director Business Development for North America. In his new role, Immel will engage with 3D printing companies, academic institutions and research groups to develop new applications for Sigma Labs’ PrintRite3D in-process solutions.

Immel has held a number of leadership positions at established 3D printing firms such as 3D Systems, Materialise and Jabil Additive. At Jabil, Immel led the company’s Manufacturing Lab, established the Additive Academy and grew its industrial 3D printing business with a focus on medical devices. In addition to being a regular panelist at industry events, Immel runs a blog discussing MRO and customization called “AM: Ideation to Industrialization.”

“We are extremely pleased to welcome someone of Steve Immel’s caliber,” said Ron Fisher, Vice President of Business Development at Sigma Labs. “Steve brings a unique mix of in-depth experience in CAD/CAM/CAE software, 3D printer hardware and production manufacturing combined with passion for advancing the industry. He will be a great asset to our company and, most importantly, to our customers and partners.”

