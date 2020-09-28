New 3D printing jobs at Digifabster, new industry appointments at Carbon, Azul 3D, Makelab and more

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector. If you are looking for a new position in the industry, we keep our 3D Printing job board updated with the latest positions. You can easily apply to any of the posted jobs after creating a free profile. If you are just about to enter the sector, we offer a guide on how to get a job in the 3D printing industry.

Sales Development Engineer at Digifabster in London, UK and Munich, Germany

California-based 3D printing software company Digifabster uses its instant quotation technology to shorten the 3D printed part ordering process. Since it was founded in 2015, Digifabster has built up a base of 50,000 customers, generating over $15 million in revenue.

The company is currently recruiting for a Sales Development Engineer to work at its London and Munich offices. Working closely with the firm’s Sales VP, the successful candidate will be responsible for driving sales from initial contact, to close via web-based meetings, demos and phone calls. Other duties include the regular and diligent use of CRM, as well as working with other colleagues across the business to meet client needs.

Applicants should have strong networking skills, a proven track record in sales, excellent cold calling skills and a decent working knowledge of 3D printing or CNC machining. An engineering degree would be beneficial if not essential, but a minimum of three years’ experience in technology sales or within a similar organization, is considered a must.

A yearly salary of $40,000 to $60,000 is being advertised for the role, alongside commission and other benefits. The full job description for the role of Sales Development Engineer at Digifabster in London can be found here, and the position in Munich is accessible here.

New 3D printing facility announced in the UK, complex opens in China

A new Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC) is set to be opened at the UK-based Silverstone Park next year. The venture is part of the UK’s national industrial strategy, and is being led by engineering consultancy specialist KW Special Projects (KWSP) and will be part-funded by the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP).

The 2,000m² facility, which has a projected opening date of Q1 2021, will utilize a number of metal and polymer 3D printers to enable high-quality production and deliver scalable growth. Featuring a range of materials and processes, the complex is designed to provide services for clients in the automotive, aerospace, defence, industrial and healthcare industries. Overall, the project could deliver an extra £9 million in GVA income for the area.

“When we open the facility will be full of engineers, specialists and machines delivering complex and innovative solutions for the most advanced industrial customers,” said Kieron Salter, CEO of KW Special Projects. “The DMC is open to any sector that can benefit from high performance Additive Manufacturing (AM), and we’re on track to make a change in the UK manufacturing industry.”

Applications technology company Arburg has opened its new Arburg Technology Center (ATC) in Pinghu, China. The company’s 2,300 ft² factory contains more than 60 injection moulding machines and turnkey systems, and will also act as Arburg’s testing and training base going forwards. With its new facility, the firm is aiming to provide more comprehensive consulting services, as well as providing a HQ for machine specification and automation.

“The ATC in Pinghu will enable us to focus on driving forward our turnkey business in China,” said Zhao Tong, Managing Director of Arburg in China. “Working together with local partners, we will be delivering a wide range of automation solutions and adapting machines to meet customer-specific requirements. The new location and its excellent facilities, equip us to do this in the best way possible.”

3D printing appointments at Azul 3D, Carbon, Makelab and more

Israeli 3D printing pioneer Noam Eliaz has become the first non-American to be made a senior member of the National Academy of Inventors. Eliaz considers the honor to be a positive reflection on his current work, which heavily focuses on 3D printing, and hopes that it will lead to new applications of the technology.

Within his current research, Eliaz is developing complex additive manufacturing materials that could be used to produce objects that combine the qualities of different substances. In one such project, the professor has created a “smart composite material,” which he aims to leverage as a means of fabricating “self-healing” automotive and aerospace components. Eliaz will be officially conferred to the Academy during a ceremony in Florida next year.

“It’s acknowledgment for my research, but also, in a sense, a mark of respect for Israeli science,” Eliaz told The Times of Israel. “As inventors and entrepreneurs, our job is to constantly look for the next professional challenge and develop the new groundbreaking invention, for the benefit of society and technology.”

The Co-founder of 3D printer manufacturer Carbon Dr. Joseph DeSimone has joined Stanford University as professors of the radiology and chemical engineering departments, as well as the Graduate School of Business. DeSimone’s multi-disciplinary appointment will allow him to build an academic program that spans the fields of medicine, engineering, and business.

Having spent 30 years at the University of North Carolina, DeSimone brings a wealth of experience to the role, including teaching thousands of pupils and graduating over 80 Ph.D. students. Following his appointment, DeSimone will continue to chair Carbon’s Board, while building his academic program, and developing new applications of 3D printing at Stanford.

“We are already thinking about new ways to apply 3D printing to help babies with plagiocephaly and cleft palates and new ways to deliver advanced medicines and vaccines in a targeted fashion,” said DeSimone. “We also want to examine the digital transformation in manufacturing, and what that means for supply chains and innovative products developed with the most revolutionary technologies out there.”

Jordan Noone, the Co-founder of 3D printing aerospace company Relativity Space, has stepped down from his position as CTO, and will now serve as an advisor to the firm. Noone is stepping down from the position to focus on an unspecified new venture, but he tweeted to say that the business was being left in safe hands.

“@relativityspace has been the dream of a lifetime. Yesterday I began a transition from CTO to Executive Advisor in preparation for starting my next venture,” Noone tweeted. “As a first-time founder, I am so lucky and grateful to have been surrounded by the industry’s best and brightest to build this incredible organization with @thetimellis for the past five years.”

Fellow Co-founder Tim Ellis responded in kind: “It has been an absolute honor and privilege to partner with you and build this incredible place that we’re so proud to call Relativity Space,” he tweeted. “I wouldn’t have had it any other way. Looking forward to cheering you on with your next adventure – I know it’ll be something amazing!”

Biotechnology firm BIOLIFE4D has named bioprinting veteran Kate Lewis as its new President. Lewis joined the company in 2019 in a market and business development role, before being promoted as the first female executive in BIOLIFE’s history. In addition to bringing more than 25 years of pharmaceutical experience to the role, Lewis also has a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts and Business from Ball State and San Diego University.

“We are pleased to name Kate as both the first President and female executive of BIOLIFE4D,” said Steven Morris, CEO of BIOLIFE4D. “Since the day she joined the Company in 2019 she has proven to be as knowledgeable as she is passionate, and her leadership has helped to shape our commercialization strategy moving forward.”

Additive electronics provide Nano Dimension has hired Dr. Joseph Kaplun as its new CTO of Materials and VP of R&D and Product Development. Kaplun was previously CTO of Israeli aerospace firm Phononics Technologies, and spent 25 years as Co-founder, CTO and GM of several Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) divisions. In his prior roles, Kaplun was accountable for technology development, failure analysis and improvements, maintenance and engineering support.

“Joseph is a highly important addition to our product development and multi-disciplinarian technology team,” said Yoav Stern, CEO and President of Nano Dimension. “His proven leadership track record and reputation in delivering breakthrough products precede him. He is the right person at the right time for the right team. He will lead our R&D and engineering group in performing our product road map plans.”

3D printer manufacturer Azul 3D has appointed industry veteran and ExOne CEO John Hartner, and ex-GEICO executive Louis A. Simpson to its Board of Directors. Simpson was involved in brokering a $12.5 million financing deal for Azul last month, and reportedly has a strong relationship with Co-founder and Chair of the Board Chad Mirkin.

Hartner meanwhile, has over 30 years’ experience in digital technologies, including spells at ExOne and EnvisionTEC, and has a stated goal of “making 3D printing mainstream to help drive the next industrial revolution.” Both Hartner and Simpson will advise Azul 3D as it prepares to enter its beta phase in 2021.

“This is the first polymer additive manufacturing platform that has the scale, speed and material palette to truly move 3D printing into scale production,” said Hartner. “It opens up countless new applications that are impossible with traditional technologies. I’m excited to advise a talented team to leverage this breakthrough technology for customers around the world.”

Brooklyn-based 3D printing service bureau, Makelab, has hired Joshua Bosarge in a Project Manager role, as one of several new hires to build out its “People First” business model. The company has identified client relationship building as a key way of improving the experience of their customers, and lowering the bar to entry for new adopters of 3D printing.

According to the company, Bosarge’s appointment will “flip the traditionally highly technical role on its head,” as he will focus on forming a connection with customers, before getting into the nitty gritty tech talk. Makelab has increasingly hired Project Managers from a sales or business development background rather than engineers, in an effort to better understand the needs of their clients.

The additive manufacturer is hoping that Bosarge will achieve a similar level of success to his service-oriented predecessors, and help the company develop strong connections with future customers.

