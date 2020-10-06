3D printing jobs at Ultimaker and DigiFabster, new appointments at Structo and Dimension Inx

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector. If you are looking for a new position in the industry, we keep our 3D Printing job board updated with the latest positions. You can easily apply to any of the posted jobs after creating a free profile. If you are just about to enter the sector, we offer a guide on how to get a job in the 3D printing industry.

Electrical Engineer at Ultimaker in Geldermalsen, Netherlands

Dutch 3D printer manufacturer Ultimaker is seeking an Electrical Engineer to join its R&D department, Embedded Systems. The successful candidate will be working on the product development of the firm’s existing and new products, of which there will be at least two unveiled over the next year.

The ability to build strong, productive relationships with teammates and between teams is a must for this role, alongside problem-solving skills and a drive to learn. In addition to working on product development projects, the role involves designing, making requirements and specifications of electronics, creating tests, and analyzing data, among other things.

A minimum of two years of experience in electronics design and PCB layout in a product development environment is required, alongside a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering, or equivalent experience. Candidates will also need a working knowledge of EMC and SI, have experience with DFM, DFT, and DFA, and hold a base knowledge of embedded SW. Good English communication skills are also required.

The successful candidate will receive a commuting allowance and personal development budget, in addition to access to the Ultimaker Academy and use of an Ultimaker 3D printer. To find out more about the role of Electrical Engineer at Ultimaker, click here.

Sales Development Representative at DigiFabster in Pasadena, U.S.

U.S-based manufacturing software firm DigiFabster is looking to hire a Sales Development Representative to a key role within its U.S. operations. The successful candidate will be responsible for driving sales from initial contact to close, primarily through web-based meetings, demonstrations, and phone calls, and will work directly with the Vice President of Sales.

In addition to developing and managing sales opportunities, daily duties include sharing relevant case studies and Return On Investment (ROI) metrics, disciplined CRM use to identify potential opportunities and forecast sales, and working with technical staff to meet customer needs. A background in engineering or software power is desirable, and three years’ experience in sales in a technology or software organization is a must.

Good technical knowledge of CNC, 3D printing, sheet metals, and injection molding is also required, alongside strong networking skills and a proven track record in sales. An East Coast or Midwest location is preferable.

Compensation for the role is advertised as $50,000 to $75,000 per annum, with a 401k and health insurance benefits also included. To find out more about the role of Sales Development Representative, click here.

Structo hires Desmond Lim to CEO, founding CEO named head of R&D

Singapore-based dental 3D printing technology provider Structo has appointed Desmond Lim to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) while founding CEO Huub van Esbroeck transitions to Structo’s new Head of R&D.

Prior to joining Structo, Lim held the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Tessa Therapeutics, a clinical-stage cell therapy firm developing next-generation cancer treatments. Previously, he held several roles within finance and strategy at Deutsche Bank, GE Capital, Honeywell, and Avago Technologies, and guided optical packaging firm Heptagon through a strategic acquisition process during his time there as CFO.

Now onboard with Structo, Lim’s appointment will enable van Esbroeck to focus on innovating and developing new technologies within additive manufacturing.

“We are proud to have Desmond bring his experience and expertise to our mission, and to strategically navigate the company as it inflects and grow to a higher plateau,” said van Esbroeck.

“When my co-founders and I started Structo over six years ago in a small workshop on campus, never did we imagine it growing into the global company it is today,” added van Esbroeck. “This is a testament to the great team we have been able to assemble over the years, and with Desmond coming on board to lead the next stage of growth, we are incredibly confident that we’ll continue to scale to greater heights than ever.”

Dimension Inx announces new appointments to Board of Directors

Biofabrication company Dimension Inx has appointed two veteran medical device executives to its Board of Directors. Dianne Hayes Blanco and James Koziarz are the firm’s first external directors, joining company founders Caralynn Nowinski Collens, Adam Jakus, and Ramille Shah.

Blanco joins Dimension Inx with 25 years’ experience in building and leading medical device companies, having previously founded a company named Orteq, which develops biodegradable medical devices for orthopedic and sports injuries. Prior to her Board appointment, Blanco served as President of three Baxter International divisions and head of PneumRx, in addition to being on the boards of several medical technology companies in the U.S and Europe.

Meanwhile, Koziarz, the former president and CEO of genomic diagnostics firm Rubicon Genomics, joins Dimension Inx with a wealth of experience, spending 25 years in the Diagnostics Divison of Abbot Laboratories where he oversaw product development, manufacturing, and new technology management. Koziarz has since served as a board director and advisor to a number of early-stage life sciences companies.

“Dianne and Jim bring invaluable perspective, having both served as start-up CEOs and Fortune 200 corporate executives,” said Collens. “Their collective expertise in leading and advising medical technology companies through rapid growth will be an invaluable asset moving forward.”

