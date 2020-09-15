New 3D printing industry appointments at Creaform, AMI and Evolve Additive Solutions 

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector. If you are looking for a new position in the industry, we keep our 3D Printing job board updated with the latest positions. You can easily apply to any of the posted jobs after creating a free profile. If you are just about to enter the sector, we offer a guide on how to get a job in the 3D printing industry.

The 3D Printing Industry jobs board is also free to use for employers to find 3D printing experts for their businesses.

Read on for updates on career moves at Creaform, Evolve Additive and AMI.

Advanced Manufacturing International appoints VP

The newly-launched manufacturing advisory firm Advanced Manufacturing International (AMI) has appointed Larry Megan as its Vice President (VP) of Smart Manufacturing Programs. Megan joins the Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group (MTDG) subsidiary with immediate effect, reporting directly to the newly-hired AMI CEO Stephan Biller.

As VP, Megan will work closely with Dan Nagy, VP of International Programs, and take a leading role in identifying and helping customers to adopt advanced digital production processes. Megan brings more than two decades of manufacturing knowledge to the role, having held numerous leadership roles at Linde (formerly Praxair).

In addition to his position at AMI, Megan intends to continue in his role on the governance board of the Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CESMII). Megan also serves in various capacities at the University of Buffalo, and remains committed to honoring these obligations alongside his role at AMI.

“Adopting and implementing digitally transformative technologies can be a challenging endeavor for any manufacturer,” said Megan. “However, with an experienced team and the right partners, the gains a manufacturer can expect are substantial. I look forward to helping AMI’s customers achieve their digital manufacturing goals.”

Creaform hires new Head of Sales

Canada-headquartered measurement system manufacturer Creaform has hired Marc-Antoine Schneider as its new Head of Sales. In his new role, Schneider will be based in Grenoble, France, and oversee the firm’s global sales and business development strategies, developing tactics for all territories and application markets.

Having initially joined the company with a master’s degree in business administration in 2008, Schneider has worked his way up through roles of increasing responsibility. Before being named Head of Sales, Schneider was EMEA Sales Territory Manager, where he expanded the company’s network of distributors, opening new offices in Italy and Spain. Schneider’s prior positions at Creaform also include being Regional Sales Manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“We are thrilled that Mr. Schneider accepted the nomination,” said Fanny Truchon, President of Creaform. “The coming months and years will require us to adjust to a new reality. I am confident he has the forward-thinking mindset and agility to support our worldwide network of sales partners.”

Evolve Additive Solutions appoints new board member

Evolve Additive Solutions, the former subsidiary of Stratasys, has announced that former LEGO Group COO, Carsten Rasmussen has been appointed to its board of directors. Rasmussen joined the LEGO Group in 2001, and since then, has held numerous leadership roles based in Europe, America and Asia, over an 18 year spell with the firm.

As Senior VP of European Production and Packaging, Rasmussen oversaw the Group’s manufacturing sites in Kladno, Czech Republic and Billund, Denmark. Rasmussen has also been the company’s Senior VP of Shopper Marketing & Channel Development, General Manager of its supply chain in Hong Kong and Director of Purchasing.

Additionally, in 2018, Evolve raised $19 million in equity funding from LEGO Ventures and Stanley Black & Decker for its Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP) technology. As a member of the board, Rasmussen will now monitor and advise on the commercial launch of STEP, which is expected to take place in late 2020.

“I look forward to joining the Evolve team on the next phase of its journey to revolutionize manufacturing through additive technologies,” said Rasmussen. “The team’s relentless focus on innovation and disruption will offer companies across a range of sectors with more flexible and cost-effective manufacturing solutions.”

Nominations for the 2020 3D Printing Industry Awards are still open, let us know who is leading the industry now.

The fourth edition of the 3D Printing Industry Awards Trophy Design Competition is now underway. Enter your design for the chance to win a CraftBot Flow 3D printer.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter or liking our page on Facebook.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows the 3D Printing Industry Job Board.