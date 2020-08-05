HP to adopt Dyndrite geometry kernel for its next generation 3D printing platform 

Multinational printing firm HP and Seattle-based software company Dyndrite have announced a new strategic 3D printing partnership.

The deal will see Dyndrite license its 3D geometry kernel to HP for use with its next-generation additive manufacturing portfolio. Dyndrite’s software is designed to accelerate the 3D printing process by enabling efficient and scalable manufacturing via a local and cloud-based service. The latest collaboration between the companies builds on their existing relationship as part of Dyndrite’s Developer Council, and furthers HP’s aim of creating “digital manufacturing factories of the future.”

“The promise of 3D printing is to deliver unique parts and tools not possible through traditional methods, and do so on an industrial and global scale. For this to happen the industry must evolve and Dyndrite’s mission is to accelerate this change,” said Harshil Goel, CEO and founder, Dyndrite. “HP is a clear leader in industrial 3D printing and this collaboration speeds the game-changing impact our technology brings to the AM community at large.”

“We applaud HP’s vision and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership for years to come.”

Dyndrite’s 3D printing software solutions

Founded in 2016, Dyndrite operated in stealth mode for three years while it developed its fully GPU-native geometry engine, the Dyndrite Accelerated Geometry Kernel (AGK). Building on the AGK, the company launched its Additive Manufacturing Toolkit (AMT) at AMUG 2019, which was created to enable a streamlined CAD-to-Print workflow for industrial 3D printing.

Dyndrite’s AGK provides both C++ and English-readable Python interfaces, making application development accessible to a wide variety of users. The kernel is also capable of representing all current geometry types that are used in computer graphics for generating and representing curves and surfaces, including Non-Uniform Rational Basis Spline (NURBs).

Utilizing AGK, Dyndrite’s AMT program is reportedly able to handle specific computations such as lattices, supports, and slice generation with ease, which reduces any time wasted on redesigning parts. Moreover, by adding GPU nodes both locally and in the cloud, the kernel is naturally scalable, allowing customers to customize their software setup to fit their business needs.

Following the launch of the AGK, Dyndrite has sought to drive its wider adoption via its Developer Program, which was set up to provide tools and resources for users of its kernel. Founding members included 3D printing stalwarts such as EOS and HP, and the Council was soon extended to include topology optimization firms such as 3D Systems, SLM Solutions, and ExOne.

Google’s AI-focused investment fund, Gradient Ventures, led a $10 million Series A funding round in April last year, further driving the company’s expansion. Dyndrite used the investment to hire team members to support its growing engineering, marketing, sales, and support functions. Later, at Formnext 2019, metal 3D printer manufacturer Renishaw also announced its intention to integrate Dyndrite’s AMT software into its QuantAM build processor.

HP and Dyndrite’s ongoing collaboration

As a founding member of Dyndrite’s Developer Council, HP has worked closely with Dyndrite for over a year. Through the companies’ new collaboration, HP will leverage Dyndrite’s kernel to enhance the performance and quality of the parts produced by its 3D printing division.

More broadly, the deal expands HP’s software and data platform, enabling it to better help its customers to integrate 3D printing into their businesses. By combining its end-to-end manufacturing expertise with Dyndrite’s AGK kernel, HP is aiming to deliver a software platform capable of powering its future 3D printing factories.

HP already provides a suite of software solutions including its 3D Process Control and 3D Center programs, through which users can optimize the quality, and dimensional accuracy of printed parts. Adopting Dyndrite’s kernel will allow the company to accelerate its existing software portfolio, and future-proof its 3D printing operations by supporting its hardware with advanced software.

“Innovations in software, data intelligence, and workflow automation are key to unlocking the full potential of additive manufacturing,” said Ryan Palmer, Global Head of Software, Data and Automation, HP 3D Printing & Digital Manufacturing. “We are committed to advancing our digital manufacturing platform capabilities and this strategic collaboration with Dyndrite is an exciting next step on the journey.”

Featured image shows representatives of HP and Dyndrite following the companies’ new strategic partnership. Image via Dyndrite.