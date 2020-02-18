BigRep opened 3D PARTLAB at its Boston headquarters

German-based large-format 3D printer manufacturer BigRep America has opened a 3D PARTLAB at its new Boston headquarters. The new facility will offer customized ordering services for 3D printed parts.

Via 3D PARTLAB BigRep aims to support partners and customers who are over capacity or in need of large-format printed parts. The 3D printer manufacturer provides large-format AM systems including STUDIO G2s, ONEs, and PROs with a wide range of engineering-grade materials.

Frank Marangell, CBO of BigRep and President of BigRep America said, “Addressing a growing demand in the market for flexible AM printing services, BigRep 3D PARTLAB will set a new standard in customer services for both existing and new industrial clients looking for innovative AM solutions from proven professionals.”

The new North American headquarters is also available for demos and consultancy.

BigRep’s printers in the heavy industry

To open an additive manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi, BigRep also collaborated with Etihad Aviation Group dedicated to Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services. The 3D printing lab produces aircraft parts using an EOS P 396 SLS and a BigRep ONE large-scale FFF 3D printer.

Machinery company J.C. Steele & Sons Inc. also uses a large-format BigRep ONE 3D printer to create delicate patterns needed for sand casting molds.

Featured image shows BigRep STUDIO G2 3D printers. Photo via BigRep.