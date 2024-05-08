Stratasys unveils its SAF technology and H350 printer upgrade

3D printer manufacturer Stratasys has launched its new Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) HighDef Printing capabilities and the launch of the H350 printer, Version 1.5 (V.1.5).

According to the company, the HighDef Printing capabilities promise to deliver more precise and detailed prints, catering to industries like aerospace, automotive, and healthcare. This advancement enables manufacturers to produce intricate parts with smoother features, such as gears and mechanisms while ensuring reliable repeatability. The integration of SAF thermal control further enhances the versatility of additive manufacturing, suitable for various design possibilities.

“High-definition printing enables tighter tolerances, moving assemblies and a new range of applications for SAF customers,” said Adam Ellis, Corporate Applications Manager, Stratasys. “Bringing HighDef to our customers will help us expand and improve their capabilities and increase their adoption of 3D printing in manufacturing roles.”

Stratasys SAF technology

Introduced in 2021, and developed by Xaar, SAF technology selectively applies an infrared-sensitive binder onto polymer powder, fused with an infrared lamp. This ensures consistent part quality and mitigates warping. The Big Wave powder management system as stated by Stratasys, optimizes powder distribution, reducing waste and operational costs. Ideal for tooling and high-volume production, SAF offers high throughput and exceptional part properties across various polymer powders.

Stratasys’ unveiling of new products seeks to expand SAF technology adoption across diverse manufacturing sectors by providing enhanced functionalities and broader applications. Through a firmware update, the integration of HighDef Printing capabilities ensures compatibility with previous H350 printer models without additional costs for customers. This strategic move highlights Stratasys’ dedication to delivering value-added solutions while maximizing existing infrastructure utilization for its clientele.

Alongside the introduction of HighDef Printing, Stratasys’ novel H350 V1.5 printer, features upgraded sensors and remote service capabilities to enhance operability and maintenance. Striving to meet customer demands and adapt to evolving performance criteria, Stratasys endeavors to equip manufacturers with efficient production scaling tools, maintaining speed and quality standards.

Commenting on the significance of these developments, Torben Lange, VP of SAF R&D at Stratasys, emphasized the alignment of the upgraded H350 and new capabilities with customers’ expressed needs. He highlighted the potential for exploring new applications and use cases, thereby facilitating the seamless integration of additive manufacturing into diverse production workflows.

Technical specifications of the H350 V.1.5 3D printer

Printer Performance Effective build size (XYZ) 315 x 208 x 293 mm; (12.40 x 8.18 x 11.53 in) Effective build volume 19.2 l (5.07 gallon) Layer thickness 100 μ (0.004 in) Time to a full build 11.62 hrs. Power Requirements 400VAC, 3P+N+PE, 50/60 Hz, 16A Consumption 3.25 kW, 5 kW (peak), 0.15 kW (Idle) Operating conditions Temperature 20-25˚C (68-77 deg F) Humidity [40-55]% RH Extraction rate 300m3/h (177 CFM) with adjustable damper Dimensions (W x D x H) Printer 1900 x 940 x 1730 mm; (74.8 x 37.0 x 68.1 in) Printer crate 2156 x 1196 x 2100 mm; (84.9 x 47.1 x 82.7 in) Weight Printer 825 kg (1819 lb) Crated printer 950 kg (2094 lb)

Connectivity Network requirements RJ45 Ethernet connection 35MBit, Network with DHCP server and internet access Software Supported software workflow GrabCAD Print, GrabCAD Print Pro, GrabCAD Print Server, Materialise Magics, Siemens NX, and PTC Creo Certificates Safety EN ISO 12100:2010 Electromagnetic DIRECTIVE 2014/30/EU Environmental REACH, RoHS, WEEE, Modern Slavery Act, CoA, CoC (and from 2021, Conflict Minerals regulation), TSCA Materials Powders Stratasys High Yield PA11, SAF PA12 Fluid Stratasys HAF (high absorption fluid) Warranty and Service Warranty 1-year limited warranty (warranty includes print heads and consumables*) Service Service plans include print heads and consumables*

