Shining 3D launches new handheld EinScan H series of 3D scanners – technical specifications and pricing

Leading 3D printer and scanner manufacturer Shining 3D has launched two new handheld 3D scanners for its EinScan series.

The EinScan H and its industrial older brother, the EinScan HX, are characterized by their hybrid light sources and full-color capabilities. Marketed for a wide range of applications, the scanners are suitable for both human scanning and object scanning, including large parts for automotive and shipbuilding purposes.

Handheld 3D scanning with Shining

Shining’s EinScan portfolio is about as extensive as they come. The Chinese manufacturer offers both desktop and handheld 3D scanners, primarily for SMEs, professionals, and educational purposes.

The EinScan Pro HD, with a point accuracy of 0.04mm and a processing speed of 3,000,000 points per second, is one of Shining’s latest and most capable handheld 3D scanners. The modular machine uses an updated version of the company’s lighting projection hardware, meaning it can scan a wider range of dark objects and casting metal surfaces without losing tracking.

Launched in 2018, the original EinScan Pro 2X and 2X Plus 3D scanners each weigh under 2kg and can process up to 1,500,000 points per second. Much like many of Shining’s scanners, the systems feature four distinct scanning modes: Handheld Rapid Scan, Handheld HD Scan, Automatic Fix Scan-Turntable, and a Fix Scan-Free mode. Users can also opt for a number of optional add-ons such as the color pack, industrial pack, and HD prime pack for a more personalized experience.

The EinScan H and HX

Looking to shake things up with hybrid light sources, each of Shining’s new scanners feature two capturing technologies integrated into one device. First up, the EinScan H has both an infrared source and Shining’s own proven LED source. The IR light source reportedly enables 3D data of hair and other dark objects to be captured with ease, all without being too harsh on the eyes.

The system has a scan FOV of 420 x 440mm and can capture up to 1,200,000 points per second at 20FPS. A scan accuracy of up to 0.05mm and a volumetric accuracy of 0.05 + 0.1mm/m make the EinScan H suitable for art, forensic, and healthcare applications.

Its heavy-duty counterpart, the EinScan HX, houses both a blue laser and an LED light source. Again, the laser, which is less sensitive to ambient light, enables superior performance when scanning reflective and black surfaces.

The HX features two scanning modes – rapid scan and laser scan – which offer more precise scanning data when used with their respective intended object types. The machine has a scan FOV of 420 x 440mm and is capable of capturing up to 1,200,000 points per second at 20FPS. With a scan accuracy of 0.05mm and a working distance of 470mm, it is primarily intended for large part scanning, reverse engineering, and 3D printing applications.

Technical specifications and pricing

Below are the technical specifications for the EinScan H and EinScan HX 3D scanners. Readers interested in purchasing the machines should visit the Shining 3D store page to request a quote.

EinScan H EinScan HX Light source LED/IR LED/Blue laser Safety Eye safe Eye safe Scan accuracy Up to 0.05mm Up to 0.05mm Volumetric accuracy 0.05 + 0.1mm/m 0.05 + 0.1mm/m Camera frame rate 55FPS 55FPS Scan speed 1,200,000 points/s 1,200,000 points/s Working distance 470mm 470mm Depth of field 200 – 700mm 200 – 700mm Max FOV 420 x 440mm 420 x 440mm Point distance 0.25 – 3mm 0.25 – 3mm Color Yes Yes Weight 703g 710g Dimensions 108 x 110 x 237mm 108 x 110 x 237mm

The 4th annual 3D Printing Industry Awards are coming up in November 2020 and we need a trophy. To be in with a chance of winning a brand new Craftbot Flow IDEX XL 3D printer, enter the MyMiniFactory trophy design competition here. We’re happy to accept submissions until the 30th of September 2020.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter for the latest news in additive manufacturing. You can also stay connected by following us on Twitter and liking us on Facebook.

Looking for a career in additive manufacturing? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows the EinScan H 3D scanner. Photo via Shining 3D.