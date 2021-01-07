3D Printing Industry News SLICED: EOS, DyeMansion, Markforged, DMC, SPEE3D, Etteplan, and more

In this edition of Sliced, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we cover the latest business developments, partnerships, and acquisitions in the additive manufacturing sector.

Entering the new year, today’s edition features multiple 3D printing partnerships, facility openings, and project advancements. Read on for the most recent updates from Jaykay Enterprises, Wematter, Infocus Laser Systems, Rosatom Additive Technologies, Automation Alley, and more.

New year, new 3D printing partnerships

Kicking off the new year with the announcement of a new joint venture partnership with global LB-PBF systems leader EOS is Jaykay Enterprises, a part of JK Group with the goal of increasing 3D printing adoption in India’s defense, aerospace, and healthcare industries.

Operating through a new subsidiary under the name NeuMesh Labs Pvt, the joint venture will support Indian companies in integrating metal 3D printing into their operations. EOS will provide technical knowledge on topics such as Design For Additive Manufacturing (DFAM), part screening and selection, topology optimization, and business case generation.

Elsewhere, industrial, engineering, and technical solutions specialist Etteplan has announced it will replace its PBF 3D printing technology with Swedish startup Wematter’s Gravity 2021 platform, launched at Formnext Connect last year. Becoming one of the first to use the latest version of the machine, Etteplan will print functional prototypes for design verification.

“With our previous SLS machine, we had at least one month of training for a new operator to run the machine at a basic level,” said Joachim Tollstoy, Area Manager at Etteplan. “Gravity enables increased user-friendliness through optimized print parameters by default. The powder handling is another great advantage as we get around the challenges of handling powder in and out of the machine.”

Meanwhile, metal 3D printer manufacturer SPEE3D has signed a reseller agreement with technology firm and distributor Infocus Laser Systems, to make its Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology available in Brazil. Infocus will provide technical sales and after-sales service for the technology, including installation, training and day-to-day support for SPEE3D’s machines.

“We’re excited to have a company of such a high technical caliber representing SPEE3D in Brasil,” said Bruce Colter, SPEE3D’s Vice President and General Manager for the Americas Region. “Our unique Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing technology will benefit many industries in Brasil and provide our customers with a competitive advantage.”

SPEE3D’s CSAM technology has been trialled by the Australian army, who took the firm’s WARPSPEE3D 3D printer out on several field tests last year.

Rounding off this week’s 3D printing partnership announcements is the collaboration between the Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC) and 3D printing post-processing specialist DyeMansion, which will see full blasting and coloring process capabilities brought to the DMC. The DMC has purchased DyeMansion’s Powershot C, Powershot S, and DM60 finishing systems in preparation for its official launch in Q1 of this year, which it will integrate with its digital tracking and data collection processes.

The aim of the partnership is to improve part quality, efficiency, and offer a wider array of finishes and colors while providing customers with high levels of detail and insight into the origin of their components.

“The post-processing of polymer parts is all too often overlooked by additive manufacturing companies,” said Kieron Salter, CEO at the DMC. “For the DMC, this is a crucial element of the process chain and essential to delivering the high-quality parts our customers demand. DyeMansion’s systems bring in-process flexibility and exceptional finishing, but the collaboration is about more than just the company’s equipment, it’s about a shared vision.”

Rosatom opens first additive manufacturing facility

Rosatom Additive Technologies, part of Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, has opened its first Additive Technologies Centre (ATC) at the Moscow Polymetal Plant. The ATC is reportedly the only additive technology facility in Russia deploying domestic equipment, and is equipped with 3D printer assembly, 3D printing, post-processing, research and testing capabilities.

Rosatom’s own Selective Laser Melting (SLM) 3D printers are installed within the ATC, including the Rusmelt 300M, Rusmelt 600M, and Rusmelt 600 RM systems. The goal for the facility is to 3D print complex components for the nuclear sectors, with the creation of other centers lined up nationwide in the near future.

Markforged delivers first 3D printers to Project DIAMOnD

Composite and metal 3D printer provider Markforged has delivered its first wave of 3D printers to Automation Alley’s Project DIAMOnD, an initiative started in October last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project aims to improve the Michigan region’s manufacturing agility and enable manufacturers in the area to respond better to future disruptions. More than 200 manufacturers have now received their printers and can begin printing personal protective equipment (PPE) to help in combating the virus, as well as deploying the technology in other areas. Markforged is supplying manufacturers with its Mark 2 Desktop 3D printer and X7 industrial platform.

“Traditionally, governments have maintained special networks dedicated to the distribution of information and goods during emergencies, but this will be the first response network capable of actually manufacturing tangible parts and objects on-demand as needs arise,” said Michael Kelly, Director of Print System Engineering at Markforged.

“From printing PPE to enabling mass supply chain resiliency, this initiative is showcasing the power of a cloud-connected, digital 3D printing network.”

