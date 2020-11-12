DyeMansion announces partnerships with Siemens, Paragon, and DMC to industrialize AM

At this year’s Formnext Connect, 3D printing post-processing specialist DyeMansion announced a series of collaborations aiming to aid the industrialization of additive manufacturing production.

The firm is partnering with industrial manufacturing firm Siemens to integrate its new automation technology, and has revealed 3D printing service provider Paragon and the Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC) in the UK as production partners.

“The industrialization and automation of the entire additive manufacturing value chain is a major task that can only be accomplished together,” said Felix Ewald, CEO and co-founder of DyeMansion. “Strong alliances between respective market leaders can unfold the power for transformation.

“Through this new global partnership with Siemens and our strong partner platform, we see ourselves perfectly positioned to spearhead the transformation of manufacturing.”

Partnering with Siemens

As part of its collaboration with Siemens, DyeMansion has equipped its vapor polishing system, the Powerfuse S, with Siemens’ latest automation technology. This move will help the partners achieve an end-to-end value chain for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printing processes.

The Powerfuse S was recently awarded funding from the European Innovation Council’s (EIC) ‘Green Deal’ program to expand the field of application for its eco-friendly VaporFuse Surfacing technology. Launched at Formnext 2019, the fully closed-loop system delivers sealed, eco-friendly surfaces suitable for a wide range of applications.

DyeMansion and Siemens highlighted the capabilities of the new end-to-end workflow at Formnext Connect, presenting a case study where DyeMansion’s post-processing technology was used in a footwear application. The firm’s Polyshot Surfacing technology deployed to finish the top of the shoe, while its VaporFuse Surfacing system finished the midsole. Siemens will look to install key processes along the value chain of this application next year.

“The automated chain of coordinated production steps from all suppliers, from design and printing to post-processing, as well as end-to-end IT integration, is crucial for high productivity and maximum flexibility,” said Karsten Heuser, vice president of additive manufacturing at Siemens Digital Industries. “With end-to-end digitisation and automation solutions from Siemens, we have succeeded, together with our partners EOS and DyeMansion, in creating a seamlessly integrated end-to-end value chain for industrial additive manufacturing with Selective Laser Sintering and industrial post-processing solutions using polymers.”

Earlier this year, Siemens opened its Advance Manufacturing Transformation Center (AMTC) in Singapore, a one-stop advanced manufacturing ecosystem facilitating the transition into 3D printing and Industry 4.0. The AMTC is comprised of three specialisms; a Digital Enterprise Experience Centre (DEX), Additive Manufacturing Experience Center (AMEC), and Rental Labs.

DyeMansion and Digitalization

Within its Powerfuse S offering, DyeMansion has integrated remote access, data analysis, and shopfloor integration capabilities in order to improve the effectiveness of its systems.

Through these additions, secure VPN connections can facilitate root cause analysis and problem-solving, while the digital shop floor enables and improves communication between MES and ERP systems. Users can keep track of system status and sensor data through DyeMansion’s real-time monitoring dashboard, leading to an overall improvement in the efficiency and effectiveness of its post-processing systems.

Going forward, the firm believes these capabilities could pave the way for the use of applications such as Siemens’ MindSphere IoT cloud platform, a software that uses advanced analytics and AI to power IoT (Internet of Things) applications.

DyeMansion recently raised $14 million in a Series B funding round led by partner Nordic Alpha Partners (NAP). Referencing this during its Formnext presentation, the company said the fresh investment will be used to drive its transition into fully-digital manufacturing, driven by increasing automation and integration across its business.

Seven new partnerships

In addition to its collaboration with Siemens, DyeMansion also revealed the addition of several other new production partners. The new platform brings together production and sales partners offering industrial post-processing of 3D-printed plastics to users of additive manufacturing around the globe.

The company designated Czech 3D printing firm 3Dees and US-based consultant Imagenet as local resellers of its product portfolio. Meanwhile, 3D printing service provider Paragon, the UK’s DMC, Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) part supplier Incremental Engineering, 3D printing service provider Printing Portal, and Spain’s Mausa, have all been announced as new production partners.

“We are proud of our partner platform where the undisputed expert along the complete AM manufacturing process chain teams up,” said Kai Witter, COO at DyeMansion. “Our partners know exactly what works, what does not work and what end-users expect from 3D printed products. I could not imagine a better partner set-up to pursue the goal of transforming the manufacturing industry with more resilient, distributed, and sustainable supply chains.”

Are you attending Formnext? Join tonight’s Formnext Virtual Afterparty for AM All Stars, hosted by DyeMansion and 3D Printing Industry from 6pm CET.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter for the latest news in additive manufacturing. You can also stay connected by following us on Twitter and liking us on Facebook.

Be sure to subscribe to the Another Dimension podcast on your chosen podcast player to make sure you never miss an episode.

Looking for a career in additive manufacturing? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows DyeMansion design study of a footwear application finsihed with the firm’s technology. Image via DyeMansion.