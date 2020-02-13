Xometry promoted to prime by Dassault in on-demand MAKE marketplace

Dassault Systèmes, a software developer, has announced Xometry, an on-demand manufacturing marketplace, as the first “prime partner” on Dassault’s MAKE marketplace.

MAKE marketplace as launched in 2018 as a service to connect designers with service bureaus and machine shops. At the time Xometry was among a number of early partners. Users can access additive manufacturing, CNC milling, and injection molding, since 2018 the number of machines has grown from 500 to 13,000.

Aaron Lichtig, Vice President of Xometry told us, “Regarding orders from the MAKE marketplace, we have seen steady growth and adoption over the years, but with this announcement, we anticipate exponential adoption.”

With the new prime category, Dassault Systèmes highlights qualified service providers with industrial-grade quality certifications and production capacities.

Sébastien Massart, Dassault Systèmes head of corporate strategy, said, “Customers can order high-quality additive manufacturing or CNC machining parts in one click at the right price, thanks to Xometry instant quoting capabilities. This is all part of our vision to continuously reduce the friction that customers face going from design to manufacturing.”

Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry said, “Through our deeper partnership with Dassault Systèmes, we can directly connect with customers and make a commitment to provide a quote on every customer query. It’s all about faster manufacturing.”

On-demand manufacturing

Connecting designers to advanced manufacturing services is a growing area. MAKE marketplace features many such service providers including Protolabs, Sculpteo, and FATHOM. Elsewhere UK based 3DCompare provides an online tool to give instant pricing on-demand manufacturing.

The 3DCompare site offers users access to a global network of 3D printing service providers and promises the “best price for 3D printing.” The White Label Instant Pricing Tool (IPT) is aimed at manufacturers who want to harness on-demand or low volume manufacturing, via 3D printing bureaus. The tool is also available for companies to implement in their operations.

Featured image shows the MAKE marketspace. Image via Xometry.