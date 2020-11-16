Sintavia achieves ISO 14001 for new environmental management system   

Florida-based metal 3D printing service Sintavia has achieved the ISO 14001 quality and environmental management certification for its new environmental management system at its Hollywood location.

ISO 14001 certification is an internationally agreed standard that outlines the requirements for environmental management systems and the accreditation is exclusively issued to companies who adhere to a particular set of environmental standards.

“Since co-founding the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) last November, Sintavia has defined itself as a leader in improving, via AM, the industrial ecology of precision metal manufacturing,” said Brian Neff, Chief Executive Officer at Sintavia.

“The ISO 14001 certification not only continues this focus but also allows Sintavia to measure sustainable manufacturing efficiencies and monitor progress towards sustainability goals.”

The significance of ISO 14001

Sintavia’s new environmental management system is essentially a framework that supports the organisation through reviews and evaluation in order to reduce negative environmental impacts. The recently acquired certification provides Sintavia with the scope of metal additive design and manufacturing in addition to metrological and metallurgical testing at the new Hollywood location.

The recently acquired ISO 14001 certification is the third certification Sintavia has achieved since 2015. The firm paved the way by reportedly becoming the world’s first company with a Nadcap approval for laser and electron beam additive manufacturing, in addition to in-house heat treatment of 3D printed parts. Since then Materials Solutions, a Siemens business, has also achieved the Nadcap for additive manufacturing in the aerospace sector.

Over the years Sintavia has acquired a range of certifications for upholding industry standards, such as the AS9100 certification which is a widely adopted and standardized quality management system for the aerospace industry. The firm has also conveyed its ability to comply with the general requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories by holding an ISO 17025 certification.

Sintavia’s sustainability success

Founded in 2012, Sintavia specialises in applying additive manufacturing within the aerospace, defence and space industries. The firm is well-known for its high-speed printers, post-processing equipment, and its full metallurgical and powder laboratory. Sintavia is also able to optimize parameters, serially manufacture and audit quality parts for aerospace applications.

The company used last year’s Formnext stage to launch AMGTA as a non-profit association which aimed to promote green practices in additive manufacturing. Within one year of launching, the organization has raised awareness by conveying issues surrounding sustainability and the advantages of using 3D printing to the general public and manufacturing industries.

In order to join the group, potential applicants must have generated most of their revenue from additive manufacturing, actively apply waste reduction measures and promote the non-commercial benefits of 3D printing.

Once companies become participating members, AMGTA supports firms in their sustainable growth through marketing campaigns, sponsorships for their research and publication of results. Earlier this month, AMGTA announced 12 leading additive manufacturing firms from all over the world who have joined the association to encourage sustainability within the industry.

So far AMGTA has used its platform to commission its first research project this year.

The global trade group announced a systematic review of the environmental sustainability of metal 3D printing. The aim of the project was to promote the green benefits of additive manufacturing and provide AMGTA members and the general public with a survey of existing research on the sustainable benefits.

Several companies such as Swedish-based accelerator for the adoption of 3D printing technologies, AMEXCI AB, and world-leading technology supplier in 3D printing metals and polymers, EOS, have all become participating members of the AMGTA since its launch.

Sintavia’s Previous Collaborations

Alongside co-founding AMGTA, Sintavia has collaborated with several companies from all over the world in order to broaden its skillset. In July 2020, Sintavia worked with 3D printer OEM GE Additive to acquire an additional 3D printer that was installed at the company’s Hollywood production facility in early August.

Elsewhere, Sintavia worked with Siemens Digital Industries Software this year, to develop an end-to-end additive manufacturing software to be featured in Siemen’s Xcelerator portfolio. Sintavia will provide Siemens testing and technical feedback on pre-released software over the three-year agreement. In exchange, the company will be acknowledged as a preferred additive manufacturing partner of Siemens and will gain access to market software as well as technical support for software implementation.

In addition, Sumitomo Corporation of Americans, a subsidiary of the Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo Corporation increased its investment in Sintavia. The firms announced the new agreement together, which follows Sumitomo’s initial investment into Sintavia two years ago. The investment will ultimately be used to accelerate Sintavia’s ‘rapidly growing business’ dealing with high profile aerospace companies.

Feature image shows two of Sintavia’s M400 printers at its Hollywood additive manufacturing facility. Photo via Business Wire.