RIZE debuts RIZIUM Glass Fiber filament for full-color 3D printing

3D printer manufacturer RIZE has debuted its new highly-durable RIZIUM Glass Fiber filament for use with its 3D printers. The composite material claims to have high dimensional stability and high stiffness and is primarily intended for large-part production. RIZIUM Glass Fiber is also RIZE’s only composite material to date that is suitable for full-color parts produced on the company’s xRize 3D printer.

Ronnie Sherrer, an Application Engineer at 3D printing service provider Azoth, states: “We like the print reliability that RIZIUM Glass Fiber delivers to the RIZE product line. Azoth can be confident in the quality and strength of RIZIUM GF parts. Being able to transform 3D rendered models into accurate full-color parts is something our customers love.”

Large-format full-color 3D printing

RIZIUM Glass Fiber is compatible with every 3D printer in RIZE’s current portfolio. The composite is based on the company’s unique cyclic olefin-based matrix, which reportedly does not release harmful emissions at typical extrusion temperatures. It also features extremely low moisture absorption characteristics and has excellent chemical resistance.

The filament leverages RIZE’s Augmented Polymer Deposition technology, whereby filaments are able to combine with functional inks to create new properties and colors. Seeing as the composite is stable over large build volumes, users are able to produce large-scale functional products with over 820,000 different color combinations.

Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE, explains: “Until now full-color 3D printing applications could only deliver weak approximations of the original, and users often avoided large parts or complex geometries because they could warp or crack. We’re delighted to help drive a renaissance in industrial manufacturing with better 3D printing materials and technology.”

Safe and sustainable

As a testament to its safety, RIZIUM Glass Fiber has obtained UL GREENGUARD Certification on the xRize 3D printer, meaning it is safe for use in enclosed spaces such as offices. This is the company’s fourth product to receive the certification, affirming that it emits negligible levels of VOCs without additional ventilation equipment.

Kalambi concludes: “With RIZIUM Glass Fiber’s high dimensional stability and durability, and UL GREENGUARD Certification for low chemical emissions, users have the flexibility to expand the applications suitable for 3D printing. Expect to hear more from us soon about further expansions to our RIZIUM Alliance so that all 3D printing users can work in safer, more sustainable and adaptive environments.”

RIZE’s first UL GREENGUARD Certification was obtained last year for the RIZE One 3D printer. With it, RIZE is said to have been the first company in the 3D printing industry to have received the certification. Fast forward to June 2020, and the company announced the launch of its latest 3D printer – the 2XC. The health and safety-conscious desktop machine is aimed at professional designers and engineers looking to produce strong and durable composite parts with a vast range of materials. The system features an IDEX setup and a 228 x 200 x 300mm build chamber.

Featured image shows heart model 3D printed with RIZIUM Glass Fiber. Photo via RIZE.