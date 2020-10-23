New 3D printing jobs at CREAT3D, AON3D and more 

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector. If you are looking for a new position in the industry, we keep our 3D Printing job board updated with the latest positions. You can easily apply to any of the posted jobs after creating a free profile. If you are just about to enter the sector, we offer a guide on how to get a job in the 3D printing industry.

The 3D Printing Industry jobs board is also free to use for employers to find 3D printing experts for their businesses.

Read on for updates on job opportunities at CREAT3D, AON3D and more.

3D Printer Technician at CREAT3D in Reading, UK

Additive manufacturing reseller and service bureau CREAT3D is looking to hire a 3D Printer Technician to work at its Reading headquarters. The award-winning firm consults on and supplies 3D printing services to industry clients such as Markforged and Formlabs, and the successful candidate will get the chance to work with a range of blue-chip companies.

In this hands-on, diagnostic and problem-solving role, applicants will be tasked with providing quick and friendly technical support to CREAT3D customers. Daily duties involve responding directly to technical queries via phone, email, online and in-person, and logging, managing and resolving them in a timely manner.

Candidates may also be required to provide technical briefings for the rest of the team as well as assisting in the creation of marketing materials, depending on the needs of the business. Having an engineering-related qualification or equivalent experience is considered a must, as are possessing strong customer care, problem-solving and planning skills.

The role will require applicants to travel to client sites and other company-sponsored events around the UK, so a full UK driving license is needed for the position. A degree of initiative, enthusiasm and inquisitiveness about 3D printing technology, as well as a working knowledge of CAD files, are also considered desirable traits if not essential.

The full job description for the role of 3D Printer Technician at CREAT3D Reading, UK can be found here.

Senior Electrical Engineer at AON3D in Montreal, QC, Canada

Canadian 3D printer manufacturer AON3D is recruiting a Senior Electrical Engineer to work at its dedicated facility in Montreal, Canada. The company produces affordable open-material polymer-based systems, with the aim of increasing the accessibility of high-performance plastic manufacturing to engineers in all sectors.

The position of Senior Electrical Engineer involves designing, planning and prototyping electrical systems, and working with other departments to ensure their performance and reliability. Applicants will also need to act as a subject matter expert for the technology’s requirements, and guide other engineering staff during the systems’ integration and testing.

Since AON3D’s current team is quite small, the position offers the opportunity to steer product development, and positively impact on the experiences of end-users. Candidates will need a degree in electrical engineering and seven years’ relevant industry experience as a minimum, as well as an understanding of control systems, schematics and product certification.

A yearly salary of $95,000 to $110,000 is being advertised for the role. The full job description for the position of Senior Electrical Engineer at AON3D in QC, Canada can be found here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter or liking our page on Facebook.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.