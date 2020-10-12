New 3D printing jobs at Link3D, industry appointments at Xometry, 3D Systems and more

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector. If you are looking for a new position in the industry, we keep our 3D Printing job board updated with the latest positions. You can easily apply to any of the posted jobs after creating a free profile. If you are just about to enter the sector, we offer a guide on how to get a job in the 3D printing industry.

3D Printing Software Engineer at Link3D, New York, U.S.

Additive manufacturing workflow system provider Link3D is searching for a 3D Printing Software Engineer to work at its dedicated offices in New York. The industrial start-up enables its clients to develop optimized and repeatable production processes, and the successful candidate will get the opportunity to help numerous Fortune 500 firms in achieving this.

Daily duties involve using a strong understanding of the geometries of models and mesh structures, to ensure efficient CAD to mesh representation. Applicants will also need to possess a working knowledge of computational geometry kernels, to solve problems such as mesh slicing, polygon arithmetic and model orientation for customers.

Experience within the 3D printing sector, and in particular with STL formats, C/C++ algorithm development and javascript, is considered to be essential for success within the role. An interest in 3D geometric algorithms, meanwhile, would be of added benefit, and those that relish daily challenges and problems solving are encouraged to apply.

A yearly salary of $85,000 to $120,000 is being advertised for the role, alongside stock options of 0.1% – 0.25% and other benefits. The full job description for the role of 3D Printing Software Engineer at Link3D in New York can be found here.

Test Automation Engineer at Link3D, New York, U.S.

Additive manufacturing software provider Link3D is also hiring for a Test Automation Engineer to work at its New York base. As the company has continued to grow in recent years, it’s now seeking an experienced technician to write programs and automate tests on new and existing infrastructure, to meet client demand.

As a Link3D engineer, applicants will be required to use test automation frameworks to design and write test scripts, and investigate any software problems that arise. In order to resolve such issues, candidates will need to be able to work closely with QA analysts and software developers to evaluate solutions, while demonstrating a strong attention to detail.

An understanding of Java, Python and Javascript is considered essential for the role, as is a working knowledge of data models, and some sort of experience in front-end and API automation. Those with a relevant advanced degree, or have worked in a similar vocation will be at an advantage, and an understanding of at least one code versioning system is also preferred.

A yearly salary of $85,000 to $120,000 is being advertised for the role, alongside stock options and a healthcare plan amongst other benefits. The full job description for the role of Test Automation Engineer at Link3D in New York can be found here.

UTEP announces plans for Youngstown 3D printing facility

Two research centers at The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) have announced plans to open a new research unit in Youngstown, Ohio. Through the facility, UTEP aims to establish a presence in the area to enable collaborative research with Youngstown State University (YSU), and establish contacts with the region’s 3D printing business community.

The “strategic expansion” will see UTEP’s W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation and the NASA MIRO Center for Space Exploration and Technology Research (cSETR), working more closely together. In addition to developing new hypersonic technologies for advancing America’s defence capabilities, the joint-research will seek to uncover supply chain optimization opportunities as well.

“I believe that the El Paso and Youngstown areas are poised to become leaders in hypersonic technologies, and we are very enthusiastic about establishing a footprint in Youngstown,” said Ahsan Choudhuri, Founding Director of cSETR. “We are very excited about this opportunity, and commit to bringing our extensive network of aerospace and defense industry partners to this relationship.”

Xometry appoints new COO and board member

On-demand manufacturing marketplace Xometry has appointed Katharine Weymouth, COO of restaurant comparison site DineXpert, and Deborah Bial of youth group the Posse Foundation to its board of directors. Xometry recently raised $75 million in funding, and the duo have been hired to help the firm to “broaden its focus,” and “deliver new innovations to strengthen the manufacturing ecosystem.”

Between them, Weymouth and Bial bring a considerable amount of experience in digital media, B2B marketplaces and education to their new business. Before becoming COO of DineXpert, Weymouth was the Publisher and CEO of The Washington Post from 2008 to 2014, and she also sits on the boards of Republic Services and Cable One.

Bial meanwhile, leverages her position as President and Founder of the youth development group Posse Foundation, to send students from diverse backgrounds to selective colleges and universities. Over the last 30 years, Posse has sent more than 10,000 pupils to partner institutions on scholarships, and the organization was even awarded some of President Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize money in 2010.

“Xometry is transforming the $260B global custom manufacturing market by providing the technology to optimise the connection between supply and demand,” said Weymouth. “I look forward to helping them lead the secular shift to digital manufacturing, while providing small and medium-sized manufacturers the tools they need to grow their businesses.”

3D Systems names new business unit chiefs amid reshuffle

3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems has named Menno Ellis and Reji Puthenveetil as the new Executive Vice Presidents of its Healthcare and Industrial segments amid a wider corporate restructuring program. In their new roles, Ellis will look after the firm’s medical, dental and simulation businesses, while Puthenveetil is now responsible for the company’s energy, industrial and aerospace verticals.

Ellis brings more than 20 years of management and consulting experience to the position, and has driven sustainable revenue growth within each of his previous roles. Similarly, Puthenveetil has spent 25 years in management consulting and operational roles, helping companies across multiple industries to develop strategies for regaining profitability.

“I’m very pleased to have Menno and Reji as the leaders of our two business units,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President, and CEO of 3D Systems. “Both have an outstanding combination of strategic vision and leadership characteristics, combined with a strong focus on day-to-day operational execution.”

