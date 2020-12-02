New 3D printing appointments at Ultimaker, Xometry and CADENAS, Biogelx forms Scientific Advisory Board

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector.

Read on for updates on the latest hires by Ultimaker, Xometry, CADENAS, and more.

Jürgen von Hollen appointed Ultimaker CEO, Jos Burger joins Supervisory Board

Dutch 3D printer manufacturer Ultimaker has announced Jürgen von Hollen will take up the role of CEO from January 2021, replacing Jos Burger who will retire and join the company’s Supervisory Board.

“I’m tremendously proud of everything we achieved at Ultimaker in a short period of time,” said Burger. “The transformation from a start-up to a company that now shapes how companies produce and manufacture is phenomenal. The last seven years have been intense, and given my age, it’s now time to retire from the CEO role.

“All the building blocks that will sustain future growth are there, and now it’s the best moment to hand over to Jürgen.”

Possessing substantial international experience in fast-growth technology industries, von Hollen joins Ultimaker from Danish collaborative arm manufacturer Universal Robots, where he was President and CEO. He has also held leadership positions at the likes of Bilfinger SE, Daimler-Chrysler Services, T-Systems, and Pentair.

“I am very excited to be joining the Ultimaker team, who has developed a leading product, strong business model and has a very talented team,” said von Hollen. “I believe this uniquely positions Ultimaker to take full advantage of a $35 billion 3D printing market and outgrow this market, which itself is expected to grow at 20% per annum.”

Xometry appoints Sophia MacDonald Chief People Officer

On-demand manufacturing marketplace Xometry has announced the hire of Sophia MacDonald to the role of Chief People Officer. MacDonald joins Xometry from software firm Cvent where she was Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

At Cvent, MacDonald grew the firm’s employee base from 120 to nearly 4,000, while leading Cvent through its Initial Public Offering (IPO), various acquisitions, global expansions, and going private again. In her new role at Xometry, she will lead the company’s recruitment, talent retention, employee engagement, benefits, and diversity initiatives.

“We’re thrilled to have Sophia join our team,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry CEO. “Sophia’s experience at Cvent during its growth from a startup to a public company will be invaluable to Xometry as we continue to expand both domestically and internationally. With Sophia’s leadership, we want to continue to attract and retain an exceptionally smart, motivated, and diverse group of people.”

CADENAS hires new CEO for Japan branch

Part management software developer CADENAS has appointed Yasuhiko Murata to CEO of the firm’s Japan branch in Tokyo, CADENAS WEB2CAD, effective since the start of October 2020.

Murata brings a wealth of experience in CAD, CAM, and CAE from his previously held roles, which include establishing the business expansion at Nippon Parametric Technology Corporation (now PTC-Japan), among others. In his new role as CEO, Murata will charter the future course of CADENAS WEB2CAD, which was founded in 2007 through a partnership between CADENAS and Web2CAD Japan.

“I am looking forward to further advancing the technological development of this very innovative company and am confident that I will be able to provide valuable impulses thanks to my many years of experience in technologically demanding areas,” said Murata. “Together we are committed to the digital transformation of our industry and look forward to working with new and existing customers.”

Biogelx forms Scientific Advisory Board

Scottish biomaterial developer Biogelx has created a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to provide scientific review and guidance of the firm’s research and development activities.

The SAB had its first meeting on November 19, with members hailing from the University of Glasgow and City University of New York (CUNY), among others. Biogelx CEO Alison Clayton chaired the SAB, which met to outline the scientific and commercial direction of the company over the next year and a half.

“I am excited to be joined in the Scientific Advisory Board by such distinguished and brilliant experts in their fields, who have joined in order to provide input and insight to Biogelx’s research and development strategy moving forward,” Clayton said. “I have no doubt that this group will open new exciting product development opportunities for the company.

“It is important we have members with a broad range of experience and expertise in order to provide insight from all angles.”

Clayton is joined by Professor Rein Ulijn, founder and board member of Biogelx and Director of nanoscience at CUNY, Biogelx head of operations Dr. Mhairi Rodgers, Paul Smith, CEO of pharmaceutical firm BioAscent, and co-directors of the Centre for Cellular Microenvironment at the University of Glasgow Professor Matthew Dalby and Dr. Manuel Salmeron-Sanchez.

