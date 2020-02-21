Formlabs and BEGO announce partnership to advance temporary and permanent dental restorations

Massachusetts-based SLA giant Formlabs has announced a partnership with BEGO, a German pioneer in dental 3D printing, that will see BEGO’s new leading dental materials being used with Formlabs’ resin printers.

Dental professionals using Formlabs’ Form 3B and Form 2 systems will now be able to 3D print temporary and permanent crowns and bridges directly for patients using BEGO’s world-class resins. The move is expected to reduce the costs associated with printing dental crowns and bridges, while also increasing the quality of the printed dental restorations.

Taking dental 3D printing to new heights, together

Formlabs recently announced a new Dental Business Unit along with their Form 3B system. The Dental Business Unit is focused on facilitating high-quality dental care for its patients by working with dental care providers. The partnership is the next step in this Dental Business Unit and will be showcased at LMT Lab Day from February 21-22, where attendees will be able to feel the new 3D printed dental materials for themselves.

Formlabs’ established resin printing systems will be used to print permanent single crowns, inlays, onlays and veneers, and temporary crowns and bridges. This will allow for a fast and low cost process that improves the quality of patient care and case acceptance rates.

Dávid Lakatos, Chief Product Officer at Formlabs, stated: “Directly printing temporary crowns and bridges are one of the most sought after applications from Formlabs customers. By partnering with BEGO and leveraging their 130 years of dental experience, we will be able to not only address this need, but take it a step further by offering materials for permanent crowns. We are excited to see how this partnership can continue to advance the dental industry and overcome the major challenges labs and dentists face as digital dentistry becomes a standard for patient care.”

“We could not be happier to partner with Formlabs, especially at this time, where digital dentistry is reaching a breakthrough. It took some time and a lot of effort and commitment of all involved people to be able to offer to the market a fully validated workflow for final restorations. This partnership underlines BEGO’s leading position in the dental 3D printing materials market,” said Axel Klarmeyer, Chief Executive Officer of BEGO Dental.

BEGO’s state-of-the-art dental materials

BEGO has been developing 3D printing materials specifically for the dental industry for more than two decades. The company is widely regarded as a specialist in the sector.

The resins to be introduced in this Formlabs partnership will be aesthetically pleasant, resembling natural human teeth. They will not be prone to aging or discolouring, and will offer significant plaque resistance. Teeth restored with the resin will also have low sensitivity to heat and cold, adding a level of comfort for patients. A selection of temporary and permanent variants will be offered to patients with a level of customizability, whereby the patient is able to select their preferred shade.

Formlabs have a history of healthcare partnerships, previously initiating a collaboration with GE Healthcare to allow clinicians to 3D print patient-specific anatomical models from imaging data. The SLA specialist has even collaborated with New Balance in the past, dipping their toes in the shoe sole market to provide customizable sports footwear.

Featured image shows dental restoration 3D printed with the Form 3B. Image via Formlabs.