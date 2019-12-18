Authentise additive manufacturing workflow backed by HorizonX funding

Additive manufacturing MES developer Authentise has become one of 10 startups selected to be a part of an accelerator program for the UK aerospace sector. Run by Boeing and the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), supported by Ignite, the program was launched early November 2019, and collected over 260 applicants by November 15. GKN Aerospace is the inaugural corporate sponsor of the program.

“We are really excited about what the startup community — especially around sustainability and industry 4.0 — can bring into aerospace,” commented Paul Perera, VP Technology at GKN Aerospace. “I believe there’s a lot of innovation in this ecosystem and it will be incredibly rewarding to work with Boeing and ATI to help generate the future leaders of the aerospace industry.”

This first cohort will begin its business guidance from the program in January 2020 and will complete the cycle 12 weeks later with the opportunity to pitch to industry stakeholders and investors. In addition to guidance, the cohort will be given an insight into operations at Boeing and introduced to a network of potential collaborators. Each company also receives a cash sum from Boeing’s HorizonX Ventures. Money allocated ranged from between £100 thousand and £1 million, granted to half the applicants, to between and £1 million and £3 million for 20%, and £0 – $100 thousand for the remaining 30%.

“Boeing is thrilled to be involved in this program, as we believe the 10 selected startups are bringing new ideas and technologies into our industry,” adds Brian Schettler, Senior Managing Director at Boeing HorizonX Ventures.

“We’re excited to see how the accelerator builds on their existing capabilities and enhances their ability to impact aerospace with their innovation.”

The Authentise modular MES platform

Founded in 2012 in Mountain View, California, Authentise has developed a modular MES platform made specifically to manage the additive manufacturing workflow. Named 3DIAX, this platform offers various capabilities across data security, file analysis & conversion, mesh healing, machine control, in-process monitoring and more, with further additions, like post-production tracking, on the way.

In one of the company’s most recent updates, the 3DIAX platform was integrated into Microsoft Flow cloud-based software. Earlier in the year, the company also received approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its ‘System, method and Program Product for Digital Production Management’ platform.

Now clearly seeking to establish operations in the UK, Authentise has christened its latest HorizonX backing by establishing new premises in London.

Innovation for UK aerospace

Joining Authentise in the first-ever ATI Boeing Accelerator cohort are nine other budding software companies. AR and VR 3D modeling company Gravity Sketch is one of the other chosen companies, as is Anomalous, can company which provides inspection software for aerospace components.

Speaking of the portfolio of selected startups Gary Elliott, CEO of ATI, said, “We created this program because we are looking for great technology from startups who have a different approach to innovation and will introduce a new way of thinking into aerospace and aviation,”

“We are excited about working with new entrepreneurs with a great level of energy and different ways of approaching innovation.”

Applications for a second ATI Boeing Accelerator cohort will open following the close of the first wave in April 2020.

Featured image shows the landing page for the ATI Boeing Accelerator program. Image via ATI Boeing Accelerator