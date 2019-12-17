Additive Assurance metal 3D printing quality monitoring now open to beta customers

Additive Assurance has launched the beta version of its metal 3D printing quality assurance platform. Supported by a foundation Global Partner Network of industry members from energy, defense, and aerospace sectors, the product was soft-launched to the public at Formnext 2019 in November. Now the company, based in Melbourne, Australia, is seeking expression of interest from other parties looking to join the network and put the system into practice in their own metal parts production.

Marten Jurg, co-founder and CEO of Additive Assurance, comments, “After thorough testing with Foundation Partners we are excited to officially launch our Global Partner Network and we welcome discussions with metal AM users working through qualification programs.”

The road to commercialization

Additive Assurance is a spinout of a project conducted by Monash University and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology Group. Noticing a lack of detailed build quality information for LPBF processes, the team working on this project developed its own system of in-process monitoring and quality assurance. As Jurg explains, “Our work with the defence sector highlighted the need to provide reliable and accurate build information […] The result is a more practical and cost-effective pathway to qualifying metal AM parts.”

After building the initial idea, the team received an investment from intellectual property commercialization company IP Group in 2018 facilitating development for introduction to the market. In 2019, it received further funding from the Australian Government’s Accelerating Commercialisation scheme, which will help with the current goal of full product release in late 2020.

The Additive Assurance build quality solution

Harnessing data from the build platform, Additive Assurance’s solution eradicates the need for CT scanning post-printing, saving time and money. After each build, the system generates a set of quality assurance reports. This includes 2D and 3D defect maps of components, and all critical process information, allowing full compliance and traceability in the supply chain. The data is stored in the cloud, allowing multiple machines to be tracked simultaneously. An on-premise server is also available for settings with more sensitive information.

A sensor package is provided by Additive Assurance to upgrade any existing LPBF system with in-process monitoring and quality assurance capabilities. Foundation Partners already testing the system as part of the Global Partner Network include Woodside Energy, Australia’s largest independent dedicated oil and gas company.

“Our Foundation Partners have been key to keeping us focused on user-requirements,” adds Jurg. “Our collaborative approach in the early phases ensured our product has been designed for serial production of metal AM parts.”

Featured image shows Additive Assurance is currently available for laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) systems. Photo via Additive Assurance