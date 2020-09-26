3D Printing Industry becomes SAM Associated Partner following launch of two new AM skills surveys

The SAM (sector skills strategy in additive manufacturing) consortium has announced the launch of its second round of studies to identify the demand for skills in the additive manufacturing sector.

The 16-partner European initiative, of which the European Welding Federation (EWF) is the coordinator, is ultimately intended to accelerate the development of the 3D printing workforce through targeted education. SAM is now conducting two additional online surveys which are available until October 2020.

We at 3D Printing Industry are also proud to announce that we have officially become a SAM Associated Partner. By sharing any future updates and study results, we hope that we can aid in the advancement of the industry’s workforce, propelling additive manufacturing to new heights.

Adelaide Almeida, SAM Project Coordinator and EWF Manager of Educational Projects, explains: “SAM project efforts in consolidating the additive manufacturing network in Europe is bringing new collaboration perspectives. We are happy to present 3DPI as a SAM Associated Partner. Having a renown publication agency such as 3DPI on board will help in promoting SAM and any developments in the identification of skill needs in additive manufacturing. In this way, we hope to reach a large part of the AM industry and the general public.”

The active worker survey

The first of the two surveys is primarily aimed at individual additive manufacturing professionals. It looks to identify which 3D printing-related technical skills and knowledge employees themselves value the most. By isolating worker’s interests and needs, SAM can translate this information into tailored training and education curricula in the future.

The ten minute survey comprises 38 questions spanning four different sections: general information, professional background, AM skills, and AM training. Participation is completely anonymous and the survey is a mix of single choice and multiple choice questions.

Readers interested in taking part in the active worker survey can do so here.

The company survey

The second survey is aimed at companies seeking additive manufacturing professionals for their own workforce. It looks to identify which emergent technical skills are valued by employers when selecting candidates, while taking into consideration the current needs of those companies. The results of this survey will be used to fine-tune the content of any future training programs to target the needs of 2020’s 3D printing jobs market.

Again, the ten minute survey contains 66 questions broken down into two sections: general information & background, and profiles & skill needs. Employers are able to take part in the survey completely anonymously, and will be required to answer a mix of single choice and multiple choice questions.

Readers interested in taking part in the company survey can do so here.

Featured image shows 3D printing at a SAM facility. Photo via SAM.