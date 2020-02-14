Urwahn’s new bike is 3D printed and electric

German bicycle manufacturer Urwahn Bikes has announced a 3D printed e-bike, called Platzhirsch – this can be translated bigwig, big cheese or stag, referring to the bike’s “bursting power”.

To make the bicycle electric, Urwahn Bikes worked with MAHLE ebikemotion, the electronic component integration specialist of automotive parts manufacturer MAHLE.

The electronic components, including an LED light system, are almost invisibly hidden in the 3D printed steel frame. Integrated into the down tube, the rear wheel hub motor is powered by a battery, which provides a range of up to 80 km with 250 Wh. The Platzwirsch has three riding modes and digital navigation via the MAHLE App. The price of the e-bike is EUR 4.499.

This is not the first time, the bicycle manufacturer company has been using the potential of 3D printing technology. For its Schmolke Edition bike, Urwahn Bikes combined the 3D printed steel frame with carbon parts, developed at lightweight bike component specialist Schmolke Carbon.

3D printing is cycling to the Olympics

For faster manufacturing, designers of the Great Britain Cycling Team’s bike also used 3D printing technology, preparing for Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Metal 3D printer manufacturer Renishaw 3D printed the tooling on its RenAM 500M to create the bike’s carbon fiber parts.

Elsewhere, Rob Quirk, Director of Quirk Cycles, a London-based bespoke bicycle frame maker has showcased his 3D printed bike frame. Quirk used 3D printing to create smooth dropouts and a seamless seat lug in stainless steel.

Featured Image shows Urwahn Bikes’ Platzhirsch. Photo via Urwahn Bikes.