The 2020 3D Printing Industry Awards – final call for nominations

As the fourth edition of the 3D Printing Industry Awards ceremony rapidly approaches, we’re making one final call for nominations, to the most informed people in additive manufacturing, our readers.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards celebrate the individuals, enterprises and technologies that are leading the way in the 3D printing sector. As is tradition, the winners are nominated by none other than our loyal readers, and nominations can be made via the digital form below.

Winning a 3D printing award is a two-stage process, starting first with nominations, and then voting. Anyone can make nominations across the 20 categories, and those with the most nominations, will then be included in the published shortlists. Readers will then be invited to vote for the winners of this year’s prizes, which will be announced at the awards ceremony in November.

Due to the ongoing pandemic we hold a special virtual event in November 2020 to announce the winners. Stay tuned for further details on how to attend our prestigious online ceremony, as all will be revealed in due course.

The 2020 3D Printing Industry Awards are supported by our manufacturing partner Protolabs and event sponsors 3ecruit, AM Ventures, TÜV SÜD, and Marks & Clerk.

Important Dates

Nominations open 3rd February 2020 Nominations close 30th September 2020 Voting on shortlists opens 5th October 2020 Voting on shortlist closes 6th November 2020 Winners announced 21st November 2020

