T3D debuts its new High-Speed LCD 3D printer, 10cm/hour printspeeds

T3D has debuted its new High-Speed LCD 3D printer.

Founded in 2017, Taiwan-based T3D is a team of hardware, software, and chemical engineers looking to revolutionize resin 3D printing. The company has just announced its second 3D printer, the High-Speed LCD system, which it plans to showcase at the Taiwan Inntech Expo from 24 – 26 September 2020.

Mobile 3D printing with T3D

T3D’s debut 3D printer was launched in 2017, and it certainly didn’t hold back on the novelty. Dubbed a “Smartphone 3D printer” by the manufacturer, the desktop system utilized the user’s smartphone as the power source to cure resin. The phone was simply placed under the resin tray, and the T3D app handled the rest. Users could select which design they wanted from an extensive cloud platform, and the necessary layers were projected from the phone screen with predefined curing times.

Since the main form of light from phone screens is visible light, the T3D team also had to formulate a special photocurable resin – one that doesn’t rely on UV rays. T3D resin is available in a variety of “candy colors” and is recommended for jewelry and display model applications.

High-Speed LCD 3D printer

As suggested by the name, the new High-Speed LCD 3D printer features a very short curing time, and claims to be able to print 10cm every hour. It uses T3D’s own UV-curable resin and has an XY precision of 47 microns, which is standard for most consumer-grade LCD systems. Unlike T3D’s first machine, the High-Speed comes with a UV cover and doesn’t rely on a smartphone to operate.

The new system does have its own app, however, and with it returns the T3D cloud gallery. Users again have the option to select pre-sliced models from an extensive library, sending it directly to the printer over Wi-Fi for remote printing. A full list of the technical specifications, along with the price of the printer, will be revealed at the Taiwan Inntech Expo in late September.

Much like T3D, many companies in the 3D printing market have started making a move towards digitized workflows with apps and software packages. Earlier this month, binder jetting 3D printer manufacturer ExOne announced the launch of its new ExOne Scout app – a secure smartphone and smartwatch app for real-time machine monitoring. Scout is currently compatible with the S-Max Pro and X1 160Pro 3D printers.

Elsewhere, desktop printer manufacturer Raise3D launched the final piece of its all-in-one software portfolio designed to integrate all stages of the 3D printing workflow. The new ideaMaker Library can be used to access pre-determined slicing profiles (.bin) for a wide range of printers and filaments from both Raise3D and other third party manufacturers.

