Scan Dimension updates SOL 3D scanner software

Scan Dimension, a 3D scanner developer with offices in the U.S. and Denmark, has announced an update to the software for its SOL 3D scanner.

The update provides a number of new and improved features for the scanner, including improved scanning speed, and support for the latest macOS Catalina 10.15. Versions of the software for both macOS and Windows are available from the Scan Dimension website.

“Our engineers are continually advancing the SOL 3D scanner, and our customers will appreciate the faster scanning speed and support for macOS Catalina,” comments Rune Steenberg, Head of Global Marketing, Global Scanning.

“The latest update is making it easier than ever for SOL users to share, print, or save their projects for future use.”

Scan Dimension and Global Scanning A/S

Scan Dimension is a provider of 3D scanners, imaging and realization technology, It provides its scanning solutions to customers in a number of industries, including construction, engineering, manufacturing, makers and more.

The company is a subsidiary of Global Scanning A/S, a Danish manufacturer of scanning technologies. Global Scanning A/S primarily develops large-format scanning solutions for the computer-aided design (CAD), geographic information systems (GIS), reprographic products, copy services and document archiving segments through its various companies.

Its subsidiaries Colotrac and and Contex, specialize in 2D scanning capabilities. As well as Scan Dimension, its 3D scanning companies include Shapewatch, which provides a 3D body scanner. Finally, Global Scanning A/S is also the parent company of Brand3D, which offers 360 product photography, enabling the creation of 3D models for web based customer engagement.

Automated 3D scanning

Scan Dimension introduced its SOL 3D scanner in April 2019. The system is designed to be easy to use and intuitive, intended for the everyday maker, technology enthusiast, and hobbyist. “We created the SOL scanner to make 3D scanning approachable for everyone,” explains Graham Tinn, CEO of Global Scanning A/S, parent company of Scan Dimension. “SOL empowers anyone to unleash their creativity and explore the infinite possibilities of 3D technology actualization.”

The SOL 3D scanner comes equipped with a turntable to make it easy for users to begin scanning. Users place an object on the rotating platform, cover it and then press a button to start scanning. Automated scanning of the object is enabled as the SOL picks up the object’s 3D image data as it rotates.

A similar concept utilizing an integrated rotating platform in the 3D scanner has been utilized by Polish 3D scanner manufacturer Evatronix SA. Providing fully automated, non-contact measurements of parts, the eviXmatic inspection system uses an automatic rotary table, situated beneath a 3D scanning unit which moves along a Y-axis rail.

Furthermore, the Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics Research (Fraunhofer IGD) in Darmstadt, Germany, developed an autonomous 3D scanner capable of scanning objects in real time. This 3D scanner also uses a turntable which rotates the object as it is scanned using a robotic arm.

Featured image shows SOL 3D scanner. Photo via Scan Dimension.