REVOPOINT’S ALL-IN-ONE 3D SCANNER DELIVERS VERSATILITY AND PRECISION

The 3D scanner manufacturer Revopoint unveiled their flagship product, MIRACO 3D Scanner, in October 2023.



Revopoint is a global leader in consumer and professional 3D scanning technology designed to make 3D modeling accessible to everyone. Their robust R&D and advanced production capabilities produce cutting-edge technologies, ranging from micro-structured optical chips to high-precision 3D vision algorithms.

A versatile and precise scanning device for diverse industries

The MIRACO 3D scanner offers a variety of features and applications that cater to a broad spectrum of industries, promising to redefine the way of approaching 3D scanning. With an emphasis on versatility and precision, the MIRACO 3D scanner is designed to handle objects of various sizes, offering accuracy levels ranging from 0.05 mm for complex details to 0.3 mm for larger surfaces. Equipped with a high-resolution 48MP RGB camera, it delivers detailed and vibrant color captures. Notably, it is also the world’s lightest standalone 3D scanner, weighing only 750g, and comes with a robust battery life of up to 2 hours for uninterrupted scanning, says the company.

Revopoint MIRACO 3D scanner. Photo via Revopoint.



The MIRACO 3D scanner offers versatile applications across diverse industries, including automotive manufacturing, aerospace engineering, healthcare, education, industrial maintenance, artistic creation, environmental science, 3D printing, and more. According to the company, its versatility extends to creating virtual or augmented reality content, 3D animation, and object capture for software and game development.



The MIRACO 3D scanner boasts versatile applications across numerous industries, including boat customization. Ispanico97, a MIRACO user, has demonstrated the scanner’s adaptability and effectiveness by using its advanced features to efficiently capture accurate measurements of a boat’s cockpit, which measured 3.1 m x 1.77 m x 1.17 m. He was able to do it with ease thanks to MIRACO’s all-in-one design, eliminating the need for additional equipment and smoothly capturing the cockpit without any tracking issues. Ispanico97 says, “The model is excellent and requires no post-production processes for use in design and drawing programs”.

Boat’s cockpit scanned with Revopoint MIRACO. Image via Ispanico97.

Offering a Diverse 3D Scanner Lineup for Varied Needs

Revopoint’s product lineup extends beyond the MIRACO 3D Scanner to include the POP, INSPIRE, MINI, and RANGE series, designed for various scanning needs. These scanners are compatible with multiple operating systems such as Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, ensuring smooth integration into different workflows.



The Revopoint MIRACO, a standalone 3D scanner, introduces professionals to a streamlined and user-friendly approach for scanning objects of varying sizes, ultimately reducing costs and improving productivity.

Revopoint MIRACO 3D scanner. gif via Revopoint.

Priced at $1429, the MIRACO 3D scanner is ready to address industry-specific challenges using its unique features and stands out as a great choice for professionals seeking top performance and productivity. With its affordable price and helpful support, Revopoint welcomes users worldwide to embrace the future of 3D scanning with the MIRACO.

