PostProcess Technologies enters Asian market with K.K IRISU partnership

New York-based automated post-printing developer PostProcess Technologies has announced its first distribution partnership in Japan with Tokyo-based supplier of industrial machinery and equipment, K.K. IRISU. Upon its entrance into the Asian region, Dr. Frank Oberndorff, President of K.K. IRISU, explained:

“K.K.IRISU’s main objective is to educate the Japanese market in additive manufacturing and to continue to be the solution provider for the Japanese 3D manufacturing world.”

“Adding PostProcess Technologies to our lineup will help assist the Japanese market to compete with other countries in additive manufacturing as well as globally maintain the high standards of the tag ‘Made in Japan’.”

PostProcess Technologies expands to Asia

Founded in 2013, PostProcess Technologies provides software, patent-pending hardware, including support removal, and surface finishing systems for industrial 3D printed components. Previously, the company partnered with New York-based non-profit research and development institute CUBRC to further digitize post-processing methods for additive manufacturing.

Most recently, PostProcess Technologies revealed plans to expand its European presence with a new benchmarking facility in France, and EU Channel Partner Network appointments. Now, the entrance into the Asian region has been established with K.K IRISU. Bruno Bourguet, Managing Director, PostProcess Technologies International, added:

“PostProcess has been a pioneer in our market segment, leading the way with a full-stack approach to post-printing unlike any other. That’s why we’ve chosen K.K.IRISU, another pioneer with an exceptional legacy, for its experience and expertise to serve our growing global customer base in Japan.”

Additive manufacturing in Japan

K.K. IRISU’s portfolio of additive manufacturing technologies includes 3D scanners from Hangzhou-headquartered Shining 3D, as well as 3D printers from German large-format 3D printer manufacturer BigRep. Last year, the company also signed a partnership agreement with Italian 3D printer manufacturer Roboze which saw its 3D printing technology distributed into the Japanese market.

Next month, from the 26th-28th, both K.K. IRISU and PostProcess Technologies will be exhibiting its solutions at the Design Engineering & Manufacturing Solutions Expo at the Makuhari Messe, in Chiba, Japan.

3D Printing Industry is also heading to Japan in February and will be attending the Advanced 3D Printing Expo at Makuhari Messe as part of Manufacturing World Japan.

Featured image shows the PostProcess DEMI support removal machine. Photo via PostProcess Technologies.