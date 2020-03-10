Peopoly launches Phenom L and Noir MSLA 3D printers – Technical specifications

Peopoly, a Hong Kong-based 3D printer manufacturer, has announced the launch of two new 3D printers in its Phenom series of SLA systems. Named the Phenom L and the Phenom Noir, each of the systems presents an upgrade in size and speed over the previous Phenom, launched in October 2019.

The Phenom L is positioned as a larger alternative to the original Phenom, equipped with a 50 percent larger build volume. The Phenom Noir on the other hand has been built as a faster system, potentially capable of printing 80-100 percent faster.

Peopoly: Polymers for the people

Founded in 2016, Peopoly is a developer of hardware and consumables for SLA 3D printing. The company originally began life as a Kickstarter project, having launched its first SLA system, the Moai, on the platform in 2017. A successful project, Peopoly raised $250,000 in funding, and delivered its Moai 3D printers to customers in 50 different countries.

Since then, the company launched its own website, and then released an upgraded version of its first system, the Moai 200, in September 2018, and then the Moai 130 in January 2019.

Continuing its steady stream of printer releases, the company launched another 3D printer in late 2019 known as the Phenom. Differing from its predecessors, the Phenom leverages MSLA technology, which is described as an LCD+LED approach. MSLA involves selective exposure to sensitive resin with lights masked by LCD. The approach is said to be faster than SLA when printing larger parts or a full plate of small objects, as entire layers are cured in one go, instead of curing point by point. Applications for MSLA include rapid prototyping, on-demand manufacturing, small-batch production, medical and dental, and jewelry.

The Phenom L and Phenom Noir

The Phenom L and the Phenom Noir both continue to leverage the MSLA technology of the original Phenom 3D printer.

The Phenom L is equipped with a 345.6 × 194.4 x 400 mm build volume, compared to the 276 x 155 x 400mm size of its predecessor. It is said to be capable of printing 20 percent faster than the Phenom as well. It features a new build plate design to facilitate larger prints, however it is still built with a focus on ease of use.

The Phenom Noir on the other hand has been developed with a significant focus on speed. It uses a monochrome LCD panel that significantly reduces UV light waste, thus leading to faster print times. Peopoly explains that when used in conjunction with its Deft resin, users can expect an 80-100 percent increase in speed over the original Phenom. The Phenom Noir also has an LCD Panel with a life expectancy that is 3-4 times longer than the standard Phenom. Additionally, it is also larger, featuring a build volume of 293.76 × 165.24 x 400 mm.

Technical specifications

Below are the technical specifications for both the Phenom L and the Phenom Noir.

Phenom L Specifications Panel 3840 × 2160 (UHD) (4k) Print Volume 345.6 × 194.4 x 400 mm Pixel Pitch 90um Aspect Ratio 16:9 UV Light Power 100W Printer Size 525 x 395 x 780 mm Shipment Size 910 x 580 x 510 mm Vat Volume 2.5kg Material Metal with Acrylic Color Dark Grey Body + Orange Window Physical Weight 58 KG Shipping Weight 80 KG Power consumption 24V 6A

Phenom Noir Specifications Panel 3840 × 2160 (UHD) (4k) Print Volume 293.76 × 165.24 x 400 mm Pixel Pitch 79um Aspect Ratio 16:9 UV Light Power 80W Printer Size 465 x 370 x 780 mm Shipment Size 910 x 580 x 510 mm Vat Volume 2kg Material Metal with Acrylic Color Dark Grey Body + Orange Window Physical Weight 43 KG Shipping Weight 53 KG Power consumption 24V 6A

The nominations for the 2020 3D Printing Industry Awards are now open. Who do you think should make the shortlists for this year’s show? Have your say now.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter for the latest news in additive manufacturing. You can also stay connected by following us on Twitter and liking us on Facebook.

Looking for a career in additive manufacturing? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows the Phenom L and Noir. Photo via Peopoly.