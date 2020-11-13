New 3D printing jobs at Dartmouth College, appointments at Autodesk, Made in Space, Nanofabrica and more 

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector.

Read on for updates on job opportunities at Dartmouth College, and the latest career moves at Redwire, KW Special Projects, 3D Hubs, Tethon 3D, AddUp and more.

Research Associate, Dartmouth College, Hanover, U.S.

Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business is searching for a Research Associate to help its Bakala Professor of Strategy Richard D’Aveni, complete his next book on 3D printing. The successful applicant will be required to conduct research, prepare seminar materials or white papers, and contact experts/executives that could have something to contribute to the study.

The ideal candidate will be familiar with digital manufacturing software, able to establish relationships with sources quickly and constantly be willing to take on new tasks. An engineering or business degree, meanwhile, is considered a must, as is a proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, while an MBA or MEM would be an advantage.

Success in this role could also make it a stepping stone into digital manufacturing, and many previous associates have progressed into positions at PTC and Microsoft, amongst others. The position itself is based on the Tuck campus in Hanover, and although working remotely may be considered, this will be based on location, and applicants will need to be US-based.

The full job description for the role of Research Associate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, can be found here.

KW Special Projects transfers AM experts to DMC

British engineering consultancy firm KW Special Projects (KWSP) has appointed 3D printing experts Stuart Banyard and Jacques Wood to work on its Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC) project. Barnyard has taken on the newly-created Head of Application Development role, in which he will be responsible for all client requests and inbound business enquiries.

Wood, meanwhile, has been appointed as the DMC’s Polymer Applications Engineer. Having worked on various KWSP polymer 3D printing projects over the last seven years, Wood brings plenty of experience to the role, including within the automotive, transport and medical sectors.

“It was Stuart and Jacques’ work within AM that showed us [KWSP] that there was value in creating a stand-alone additive manufacturing facility, run by experienced engineers, to assist a range of sectors for different projects,” said Kieron Salter, CEO of DMC. “I’m excited about our future and how our team is shaping up.”

3D Hubs makes new hire, reveals revenue results

On-demand manufacturing platform 3D Hubs has appointed Unilever’s former VP of Supply Chains Sarah Newbitt as a non-executive board member. Within her new advisory role, Newbitt will guide the company as it seeks to “transform and modernize” its supply chains in the post-pandemic world.

The company has also revealed that since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, it has printed over 1.5 million parts, posted a record number of users and nearly doubled its net revenue. Although 3D Hubs doesn’t publish its full figures and this cannot be verified, the firm claimed that its results provide a “strong validation of its business model.”

“Although 2020 has been tough for the industry as a whole, we are proud to be one of the few companies that has experienced significant growth in these trying times,” said Bram de Zwart, CEO of 3D Hubs. “To have someone like Sarah, with her incredible wealth of expertise, join our board not only underlines that, but also sets us up to successfully pursue our ambitions in 2021.”

AddUp to move to Cincinnati and merge with BeAm

French industrial 3D printer provider AddUp has announced its intention to establish a North American base in Blue Ash, Ohio, at the current location of its U.S subsidiary BeAM Inc. As part of the firm’s plans to centralize its operations, AddUp will move all of its machines and equipment to Ohio, creating 25 new jobs in the process.

The company also plans to invest $12.5 million in the facility over the next three years, to take advantage of the growing metal 3D printing industry there. Altogether, the two firms possess seven PBF and DED systems, through which they aim to offer printing services to the medical, automotive and tooling sectors by the end of 2021.

“We are excited to base our metal 3D printing operations in the Cincinnati area,” said Dr. Ken Wright, President of AddUp and BeAM. “We selected southwest Ohio based on its strong manufacturing heritage, access to a talented workforce, proximity to industrial and government partners in metal 3D printing, and enthusiastic support.”

Tethon 3D promotes President to CEO

Nebraska-based 3D printing materials manufacturer Tethon 3D has announced the promotion of its previous President Trent L. Allen to the position of CEO. Having spent four years managing Tethon’s business development, enterprise sales and overall strategy, Allen was reportedly “instrumental” in doubling the company’s revenue in 2020.

“Trent has been a great leader contributing to increased sales, blue chip partnerships and growth of our materials portfolio,” said the firm’s Executive Chairwoman and previous CEO Karen Linder. “We are excited to have several new materials ready to launch before year’s end, and also to scale up production of custom formulations we’ve developed exclusively for our partners.”

“I look forward to continuing the vision put forward by our founders,” added Allen. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to represent Tethon as CEO and make an investment in a company that I believe is on the precipice of extraordinary growth.”

Nanofabrica hires “luminary” to lead global sales team

Nanofabrica, the Israeli developer of precision 3D printing technologies, has appointed additive “influencer” Avi Cohen as its Executive Vice President (EVP) of Sales. As EVP, Cohen will be responsible for identifying new markets for the company’s Tera 250 system, as well as clients in novel applications that will benefit from using the technology.

Cohen brings over twenty years worth of 3D printing experience to the role, including a sixteen year stint at Stratasys, in which he worked closely with partners in the medical and dental sectors. Most recently, Cohen spent five years as VP of Healthcare & Education at XJet, which saw him hone his skills as a “strategically astute technology leader.”

“We are so excited to bring Avi on board,” said Jon Donner, CEO of Nanofabrica. “For Avi, the customer always comes first, and his constant focus will be on optimised and enhanced customer experience.”

Made in Space names “industry veteran” as President

Aerospace conglomerate Redwire has named Thomas B. Campbell as the new President of its off-world manufacturing subsidiary Made In Space (MIS). As MIS President, Campbell will report to Redwire CEO Peter Cannito and oversee the firm’s product portfolio, including the deployment of its Archinaut in-space manufacturing technology.

Campbell joins Redwire from the defense contractor L3Harris, where he spent three years as its GM of Space Antennas and Structures, maturing its antenna business. With over 20 years’ experience in aerospace, and a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Michigan, Campbell has been described as a “thought leader” by his new employers.

“Tom is an extremely capable technologist and manager with a vision of how in-space manufacturing can change the dynamics of space operations,” said Andrew Rush, COO of Redwire. “I am extremely confident that Made In Space will flourish under his leadership.”

Senior VP and CFO of Autodesk leaves for Cisco

3D design software developer Autodesk has announced that its Senior VP and CFO Scott Herren, will be leaving the company in mid-December to become CFO of the technology firm Cisco. After spending six years at Autodesk, in which he successfully transitioned the firm to a SaaS business model, Herren stated that the firm is “well positioned for the future.”

The company revealed that it has already initiated the selection process to find its new CFO, and that its upcoming financial results would be “above Autodesk’s guidance range across all metrics.” Additionally, Autodesk has stated that it remains confident in its 2023 financial goals, as well as the long-term potential of its digitization strategy across the AEC industry.

“Scott has played a critical role in driving the business over the last six years and was instrumental in helping Autodesk successfully navigate the business model transition,” said Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO of Autodesk. “I want to thank Scott for the many contributions he has made to Autodesk, and wish him continued success in the next chapter.”

