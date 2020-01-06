New 3D Printing jobs and career shifts: 3D Printing Industry, Ricoh, Kumovis, Optomec, Additive Manufacturing Technologies

New year, new job? In this edition of the 3D Printing Industry jobs and hiring round up, new appointments at Ricoh, Kumovis, Optomec, Additive Manufacturing Technologies are highlighted as well as a job opportunity from 3D Printing Industry.

The 3D Printing Industry jobs service is free to use for employers and employees.

Technology Journalist, 3D Printing Industry, London, UK

3D Printing Industry is currently searching for a technology journalist to join our growing team in central London. This full-time position calls for a candidate capable of covering news on additive manufacturing across a wide range of sectors including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and the arts.

The position also offers the opportunity to travel in order to cover conferences, academic events as well as visit company facilities. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 2 years of journalistic experience, excellent writing, and research skills as well as have a keen eye for detail.

Read more and apply for the Technology Journalist position with us here.

3D printing industry movers and new hires

UK-based post-processing specialist Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) has announced that Noud Steffens has joined its executive team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Prior to this position, Steffens worked at Global science-based company and material producer DSM for 13 years in developing and providing sustainable high-performance material solutions.

Japanese multinational imaging and electronics company Ricoh has strengthened its European sales team with the addition of Chris Allport, formerly of 3T-am, a 3D printing service bureau based in Berkshire, UK. Allport joins the Ricoh team at its Telford headquarters, taking the role of Regional Additive Manufacturing Sales Manager with responsibility for the UK.

Optomec, the Albuquerque-based company behind Aerosol Jet Printing technology, announced that Alex Hodik has assumed responsibilities in the position of General Manager, Asia Pacific for Optomec. Hodik previously served as the General Manager for BigRep Asia Pacific and prior to that, held several different roles at Stratasys, including Territory Manager ANZ & Thailand, regional Customer Support management, and Applications management.

Kumovis, a German medical 3D printing startup, has appointed Martin Herzmann to strengthen its sales team. Herzmann has been holding the position as Business Development Manager at Kumovis, and was responsible for the strategic 3D printing alignment on the medtech company side.

